STEER Tech to Power Autonomous Vehicle Intelligence and Sensor Platform for Pliyt's Next Generation Ridesharing Service

STEER Tech AV systems already deployed across military installations and commercial operations nationwide will bring its proven autonomous vehicle and sensor integration platform to Pliyt's privacy-first ridesharing solution, with a working prototype targeted for late 2026.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEER Tech LLC, a proven autonomous vehicle technology and sensor integration company with active deployments across military installations, airport operations, commercial warehouses, and last-mile logistics operations, today announced a technology supply agreement with Pliyt, the privacy-first autonomous ridesharing company. Under the agreement, STEER Tech will serve as the autonomous and sensor technology backbone of Pliyt's ridesharing platform bringing field-proven autonomy into a new frontier: privacy-focused ridesharing vehicle.

Pliyt's privacy-first ride-sharing pod

STEER Tech's platform spans the full autonomy stack & AI driven solution for: perception, navigation, real-time decision-making, and multi-sensor integration, and is already at work in some of the most demanding operational environments in the country. That same technology foundation, refined across diverse real-world deployments, will now power the vehicle intelligence, autonomous mobility and sensor layer of Pliyt's ridesharing platform, enabling a level of reliability and sophistication that is rare in early-stage autonomous mobility programs.

The agreement reflects STEER Tech's broader positioning as a horizontal autonomy platform - a technology layer designed to power autonomous operations across industries and applications. From material handling and last-mile logistics to defense installations and now consumer ridesharing, STEER Tech's architecture is built to scale across environments, not just optimized for one.

"Our technology has earned its stripes across a wide range of environments: military sites, airport operations, distribution centers, last-mile operations and that breadth is exactly what makes it the right foundation for what Pliyt is building," said Anuja Sonalker, Founder and CEO of STEER Tech. "Autonomous ridesharing demands the same rigor we bring to every deployment. We're excited to bring that to the passenger experience."

"We were deliberate about choosing a technology partner with a real track record in real environments, not just a promising prototype," said Shalin James Anto, Founder and CEO of Pliyt. "STEER Tech's deployments speak for themselves. Their autonomy and sensor expertise gives us the confidence to move fast and build something that's genuinely ready for the real world."

Key Highlights:

STEER Tech will deliver the full AV autonomy stack and sensor integration layer including navigation, perception, and multi-sensor hardware for Pliyt's ridesharing platform.





STEER Tech's technology is actively deployed across military installations, airport operations, commercial warehouses, and last-mile logistics environments, bringing proven operational credibility to the engagement.





A working Alpha prototype is targeted for late 2026, establishing an early and concrete milestone for a fully integrated, privacy-first autonomous ridesharing solution.





The Alpha prototype will be geared towards airports and airport-adjacent travel.





The agreement extends STEER Tech's platform into emerging mobility applications, reinforcing its position as a horizontal autonomy infrastructure company across industries.





Pliyt retains full ownership of the passenger experience and platform architecture, with STEER Tech powering the vehicle automation layer, a clean and complementary division of innovation.

With active deployments already in production and a clear Alpha milestone on the horizon, both companies enter the agreement with momentum. The Pliyt program represents STEER Tech's most visible expansion into consumer mobility to date, and a signal of the company's ambition to make its autonomy platform the infrastructure of choice across the full spectrum of autonomous applications.



About STEER Tech

STEER Tech is an autonomous vehicle technology company headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company designs and deploys full-stack autonomous systems and sensor integration platforms across military installations, commercial warehouses, and last-mile logistics operations. STEER Tech's technology is built for real-world performance at scale — supporting autonomous operations across defense, enterprise, and emerging mobility applications.

From depots and material handling to tactical and non-tactical missions, STEER Tech's technology enables continuous driverless movement, seamless fleet orchestration, and customizable workflows that reduce downtime, maintenance, and damage. Built to perform in complex and contested environments, STEER Tech's solutions empower organizations to transform the way they move, manage, and deploy their fleets—whether in commercial logistics or defense applications.

For more information, please visit www.steer-tech.com or contact:

General Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Web: http://www.steer-tech.com

About Pliyt

Pliyt is a privacy-first autonomous ridesharing company building the next generation of urban mobility. Designed from the ground up to prioritize passenger safety, data privacy, and seamless experience, Pliyt is redefining what autonomous ridesharing can and should be. Learn more at https://www.pliyt.com/features.

Pliyt envisions a future where mobility adapts to people not the other way around. Pliyt is redefining transportation from first principles, creating a new category of autonomous travel that is deeply human at its core. In a world driven by efficiency and scale, Pliyt believes true progress lies elsewhere: in privacy over noise, presence over friction, and experience over extraction.

For more information, please visit www.pliyt.com or contact:

General Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pliyt.com

SOURCE STEER Tech