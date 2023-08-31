Steering Safety and Comfort: Global ADAS Market 2023 to 2032, Answering Consumer Demands for Smart Driving Experiences

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market By Solution Type, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 74.62 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Solution Type; By Component (Sensors, Processors, Software, Others); By Vehicle Type; By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 - 2032" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) use sensors, cameras, radar, and other advanced technologies to enhance vehicle safety and improve the driving experience. These systems work together to monitor the vehicle's surroundings, detect potential hazards, and provide warnings or take corrective actions to prevent accidents or reduce their severity. Key features of ADAS include collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have witnessed significant growth in recent years due to several key factors driving their adoption. These growth factors stem from technological advancements, increasing safety regulations, consumer demand for enhanced driving experiences, and the growing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles.



One of the primary growth factors for ADAS is the rapid advancement of technology. The availability of powerful sensors, cameras, radar systems, and computing capabilities has enabled the development of sophisticated ADAS functionalities. Machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence have further enhanced the capabilities of ADAS by enabling real-time analysis and decision-making based on sensor data. As technology continues to evolve and become more affordable, the range and effectiveness of ADAS features have expanded, contributing to their widespread adoption.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Highlights

Passenger cars, including sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, MUVs, and vans, hold the largest market for ADAS during the forecast period due to the growing demand for safer and more comfortable vehicles.

Household segment accounted for the larger market share owing to the increased consumption at home, convenience and accessibility, social drinking and entertainment, personal taste, and preferences.

Lidar segment is projected to hold significant revenue share due to consumer preferences and choices

APAC projected to register significant growth rate in the study period owing to the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and convenient driving experiences, rising disposable income in emerging economies, and strict safety regulations worldwide.

North America held the highest market share owing to the technological advancements in the automotive industry.

held the highest market share owing to the technological advancements in the automotive industry. The global players include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries and Hitachi Ltd.

The publisher has segmented the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market report based on solution, component, vehicle type and region:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Solution Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Sensors

Radar

Ultrasonic

LiDAR

Others

Processors

Software

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Insights

4.1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Vehicle Type Snapshot

4.2. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing demand of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in automotive industry

4.2.1.2. Technological advancements

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High initial cost and complex structure

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Vehicle Type Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.3. Adaptive Cruise Control

5.3.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Adaptive Cruise Control, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.4. Blind Spot Detection System

5.4.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Blind Spot Detection System, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.5. Park Assistance

5.5.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Park Assistance, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.6. Lane Departure Warning System

5.6.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Lane Departure Warning System, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.7. Tire Pressure Monitoring System

5.7.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Tire Pressure Monitoring System, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.8. Autonomous Emergency Braking

5.8.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Autonomous Emergency Braking, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.9. Adaptive Front Lights

5.9.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Adaptive Front Lights, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Others, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



6. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.3. Sensors

6.3.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Sensors, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.4. Radar

6.4.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Radar, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.5. Ultrasonic

6.5.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Ultrasonic, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.6. LiDAR

6.6.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by LiDAR, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Others, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.8. Processors

6.8.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Processors, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.9. Software

6.9.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Software, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Others, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



7. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.3. Passenger Vehicles

7.3.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Passenger Vehicles, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.4. Commercial Vehicles

7.4.1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Commercial Vehicles, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



8. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Assessment, By Geography, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - North America

8.3.1. North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - U.S.

8.3.4.1. U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.2. U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.4.3. U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Canada

8.3.5.1. Canada: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.5.2. Canada.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3.5.3. Canada: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Europe

8.4.1. Europe: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Europe.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Europe: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - UK

8.4.4.1. UK: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.4.2. UK.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.4.3. UK: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - France

8.4.5.1. France: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.5.2. France.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.5.3. France: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.6. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Germany

8.4.6.1. Germany: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.6.2. Germany.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.6.3. Germany: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.7. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Italy

8.4.7.1. Italy: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.7.2. Italy.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.7.3. Italy: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.8. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Spain

8.4.8.1. Spain: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.8.2. Spain.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.8.3. Spain: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.9. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Netherlands

8.4.9.1. Netherlands: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.9.2. Netherlands.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.9.3. Netherlands: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.10. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Russia

8.4.10.1. Russia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.10.2. Russia.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4.10.3. Russia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Asia Pacific.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. Asia Pacific: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - China

8.5.4.1. China: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.4.2. China.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.4.3. China: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - India

8.5.5.1. India: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.5.2. India.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.5.3. India: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.6. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Malaysia

8.5.6.1. Malaysia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.6.2. Malaysia.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.6.3. Malaysia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.7. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Japan

8.5.7.1. Japan: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.7.2. Japan.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.7.3. Japan: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.8. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Indonesia

8.5.8.1. Indonesia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.8.2. Indonesia.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.8.3. Indonesia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.9. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - South Korea

8.5.9.1. South Korea: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.9.2. South Korea.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.5.9.3. South Korea: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Middle East & Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Middle East & Africa.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.3. Middle East & Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Saudi Arabia

8.6.4.1. Saudi Arabia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.4.2. Saudi Arabia.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.4.3. Saudi Arabia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - UAE

8.6.5.1. UAE: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.5.2. UAE.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.5.3. UAE: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.6. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Israel

8.6.6.1. Israel: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.6.2. Israel.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.6.3. Israel: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.7. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - South Africa

8.6.7.1. South Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.7.2. South Africa.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.6.7.3. South Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Latin America

8.7.1. Latin America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.2. Latin America.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.3. Latin America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Mexico

8.7.4.1. Mexico: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.4.2. Mexico.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.4.3. Mexico: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Brazil

8.7.5.1. Brazil: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.5.2. Brazil.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.5.3. Brazil: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.6. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - Argentina

8.7.6.1. Argentina: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.6.2. Argentina.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.7.6.3. Argentina: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Autoliv Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Continental AG

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Delphi Automotive Company

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. DENSO Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Harman International Industries

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Hitachi Ltd.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Hyundai Mobis

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Magna International Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Mobileye N.V

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. NVIDIA Corporation

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. NXP Semiconductors

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Panasonic Corporation

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH)

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. Stonkam Co., Ltd.

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Product Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Takata Corporation

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Product Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development

10.18. Texas Instruments

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial Performance

10.18.3. Product Benchmarking

10.18.4. Recent Development

10.19. Valeo

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Performance

10.19.3. Product Benchmarking

10.19.4. Recent Development

10.20. ZF Friedrichshafen

10.20.1. Company Overview

10.20.2. Financial Performance

10.20.3. Product Benchmarking

10.20.4. Recent Development



List of Tables

Table 1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Assessment, By Geography, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 5 North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 6 North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 7 North America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 8 U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 9 U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 10 U.S.: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 11 Canada: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 12 Canada: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 13 Canada: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 14 Europe: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 15 Europe: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 16 Europe: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 17 UK: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 18 UK: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 19 UK: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 20 France: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 21 France: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 22 France: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 23 Germany: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 24 Germany: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 25 Germany: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 26 Italy: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 27 Italy: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 28 Italy: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 29 Spain: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 30 Spain: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 31 Spain: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 32 Netherlands: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 33 Netherlands: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 34 Netherlands: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 35 Russia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 36 Russia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 37 Russia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 38 Asia Pacific: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 39 Asia Pacific: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 40 Asia Pacific: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 41 China: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 42 China: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 43 China: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 44 India: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 45 India: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 46 India: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 47 Malaysia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 48 Malaysia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 49 Malaysia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 50 Japan: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 51 Japan: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 52 Japan: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 53 Indonesia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 54 Indonesia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 55 Indonesia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 56 South Korea: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 57 South Korea: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 58 South Korea: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 59 Middle East & Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 60 Middle East & Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 61 Middle East & Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 62 Saudi Arabia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 63 Saudi Arabia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 64 Saudi Arabia: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 65 UAE: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 66 UAE: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 67 UAE: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 68 Israel: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 69 Israel: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 70 Israel: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 71 South Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 72 South Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 73 South Africa: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 74 Latin America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 75 Latin America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 76 Latin America: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 77 Mexico: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 78 Mexico: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 79 Mexico: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 80 Brazil: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 81 Brazil: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 82 Brazil: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 83 Argentina: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 84 Argentina: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Table 85 Argentina: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



List of Figures

Figure 1. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top-Down & Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Figure 5. Porter's Five Forces

Figure 6. Market by Component

Figure 7. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Component, 2022 & 2032 (USD Billion)

Figure 8. Market by Solution

Figure 9. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Solution, 2022 & 2032 (USD Billion)

Figure 10. Market by Vehicle Type

Figure 11. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type, 2022 & 2032 (USD Billion)

Figure 12. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Assessment, By Geography, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

Figure 13. Strategic Analysis - Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market





Companies Mentioned





Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Company

DENSO Corporation

Harman International Industries

Hitachi Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6h1g4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets