Steers Parade Through Downtown Denver to Kick Off Mile High City's Oldest Western Tradition

News provided by

VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

04 Jan, 2024, 18:52 ET

- National Western Stock Show & Rodeo draws over 660,000 to the nation's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show.

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo officially kicked-off today with a parade through Denver's downtown streets featuring 30 longhorn cattle, horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats. This year's events will be Jan. 6 – 21, 2024 at the National Western Complex.

Continue Reading
National Western Stock Show Parade - Credit Evan Semon Photography
National Western Stock Show Parade - Credit Evan Semon Photography

Held every January since 1906, The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo is a beloved Denver tradition that honors Old West Heritage as the nation's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. Attracting over 660,000 guests each year, the 16-day event welcomes attendees from 45 states and 30 countries to experience a variety of Western traditions in The Mile High City.

Denver and the state of Colorado are the gateway to the American West, making it the perfect city to welcome the annual celebration and to honor the region's diverse history with events such as the Mexican rodeo, an African American Heritage rodeo and an abundance of Indigenous art.

Below are some event highlights. Many Denver hotels are offering deals, making it a great time to experience the city.

20+ Pro Rodeos - Bulls and broncos, cowboys and cowgirls – rodeo's top athletes from around the country roll into Denver for the first major pro rodeo of the season.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 7, 2024 - Filled with cultural pageantry, the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza features Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping and Mariachis.

Xtreme Dog Shows, Jan. 15 & 16, 2024 - Dog lovers unite for a show full of amazing tricks, aerial stunts and comedy antics, all performed by man's best friend.

Olympics-style Horse Jumping Events, Jan 12, 2024 - The National Western Stock Show hosts two prestigious horse jumping competitions: the Grand Prix and Gambler's Choice. These events combine show jumping technique and precision that require absolute cooperation and teamwork between horse and rider.

Grounds Admission – The Stock Show includes acres of shopping and over 300 free events and activities. Check out the petting farms and pony rides, the Coors Western Art gallery, stock dog competitions and more.  

78th Annual Steer at The Brown Palace - Perhaps the city's most unique and time-honored Denver tradition will be celebrated this year on January 19th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will take place in the Brown Palace Atrium Lobby where the guest of honor, the National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer, joins for Afternoon tea.

More Ways to Experience Western History in Denver

In addition to the Shock Show and Rodeo events, Denver is home to local museums, restaurants and retail stores that will immerse visitors in the city's western roots.

History Colorado Center is a large, centrally located museum in Denver designed for multi-generational audiences with interactive elements in the majority of the more than fifteen exhibits that span four floors and capture the spirit of the Centennial State. Colorado's story is constantly evolving, and new exhibitions and displays like "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever," "Rainbows & Revolutions," and "Virgil Ortiz's Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders," bridge the gap between the history of this great state and the here and now.

The Denver Art Museum's Western American Art Collection encompasses two centuries of paintings, sculptures and works on paper related to the West, while the current exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art,  "Cowboy," explores the origins of the American cowboy and how the figure and its mythology persists today. The exhibit feaures loans and new commissions from 27 artists representing a wide range of perspectives including Asian American artists, Hispanic/Latino artists and Native artists.

Rockmount Ranch Wear, located in the LoDo neighborhood, was the first designer to introduce Western shirts with snaps. They have boots, hats and everything else you will need to dress the part.

Those looking to enjoy authentic western cuisine should check out Denver's oldest restaurant, The Buckhorn Exchange. This longtime favorite has served almost every Wild West historic figure you can think of since 1893. These famous menu items will get your mouth watering: buffalo prime rib, Colorado lamb, elk and Gramma Fanny's pot roast with Colorado beef brisket.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:
Jesse Davis: (720) 417-9621 or [email protected]
Caroline Campbell: (303) 549-3537 or [email protected]
Abby Schirmacher: (303) 358-0096 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Also from this source

Ring in the New Year in the Mile High City

Ring in the New Year in the Mile High City

The Mile High City is ready to ring in 2024 with a bang. Families can experience memorable holiday traditions - including a free, ball drop-style...
Denver Shines Bright this Holiday Season

Denver Shines Bright this Holiday Season

There are endless ways to celebrate the season in The Mile High City during Mile High Holidays, from the return of many beloved traditions to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.