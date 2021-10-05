Stefan Boedeker Celebrated for Excellence in Statistical Consulting

Inspired by the role of statistics in solving virtually any type of problem, Mr. Boedeker began his career as a teaching and research assistant for the statistics and economics departments at Germany's Technical University of Dortmund. During this period, he obtained a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts in business administration and statistics followed by a Master of Science in statistics from the aforementioned university. Mr. Boedeker subsequently continued his education at the University of California San Diego, where he earned a Master of Arts and completed doctoral coursework in economics.

In 1992, Mr. Boedeker was recruited by the former holding company Arthur Andersen LLP, where he flourished for 10 years and eventually became a partner at the firm. Throughout the following eight years, he found further success in directorial positions for several major accounting and consulting organizations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC. Mr. Boedeker led the economic and statistical consulting divisions for both organizations while developing an expertise in litigation consulting as well.

Since 2010, Mr. Boedeker has thrived as a co-owner and managing director of Berkeley Research Group, LLC, which is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations solve complex issues in relation to finance, performance and legal disputes. With over 30 years of consulting experience, he currently focuses on the application of economic and statistical theories and methodologies to uncover pragmatic solutions for clients in a myriad of industries such as health care, technology, retail and financial services. Throughout his career at Berkeley Research Group, Mr. Boedeker has participated in hundreds of litigation consulting cases and has testified as a statistical expert in arbitration, state and federal courts more than 140 times.

Mr. Boedeker also manages a large team of consultants and frequently serves as a mentor to his younger colleagues. Since he relies on his team's assistance on a daily basis, he treats each team member with tremendous respect and regularly voices his appreciation for their efforts. For the past 15 years, Mr. Boedeker has additionally channeled his passion for mentorship to excel as a volunteer coach, referee and statistician for the American Youth Soccer Organization.

Mr. Boedeker attributes a great deal of his success to his diverse skill set. During the early stages of his career, he realized that he needed to complement his technical prowess with soft skills such as communication, public speaking and relationship-building. Due to the importance of long-term partnerships in his industry, Mr. Boedeker advises aspiring statistical consultants to humble themselves and accept that potential clients simply will not hire them if they cannot effectively communicate the value of their expertise.

