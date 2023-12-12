Stefanini Group Partners with FlowX.AI to Transform European Banking Technology

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a global technology leader, has announced a strategic partnership with FlowX.AI, a company at the forefront of modernizing applications. This collaboration is set to overhaul outdated banking systems and speed up the digital transformation of banks globally.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Ioan Iacob, FlowX.ai's Expert Stefanini Group Logo

Modernizing Banking Tech: Stefanini will use FlowX.AI's platform to update and improve digital services for European banks.

Quick Development and Launch: FlowX.AI is unique in its ability to quickly create and implement critical digital banking services.

Significant Benefits for the Banking Sector:

Recognized Excellence: FlowX.AI's recent success in securing the largest Series A funding in the enterprise software sector in two years underscores its effectiveness in enhancing banking technology and reducing costs.

Accelerated Transformation: Banks can now update their old systems in a few months, enabling better digital experiences for customers and increasing their profits.

Stefanini Group are happy to partner with FlowX. By leveraging their cutting-edge AI platform, Stefanini Group can enhance its existing digital transformation services and deliver even greater value to its clients. Stefanini Group believes that this partnership will enable them to provide their clients with the latest AI technologies and solutions, allowing them to improve their business processes, gain deeper insights into their data, and enhance their customer experiences. Stefanini Group is looking forward to working with FlowX.ai to drive innovation and growth for our clients in the financial industry and beyond.

Ioan Iacob, CEO of FlowX.AI, said, "The banking sector faces a number of critical challenges in building technology applications. Balancing innovation with security, navigating complex regulatory environments, and meeting the rising expectations of a digitally-savvy customer base, is no easy feat This is why robustness and scalability is paramount for any financial services organization embracing digital transformation. Our partnership with Stefanini reflects our joint mission to help the banking sector innovate with trust and reliability at the core."

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a global group with 35 years of experience in the technology market, focused on assisting customers in the process of digital transformation in their businesses. With the purpose of "Co-creating solutions for a better future", the group has been recognized in several awards for its innovative DNA and impact on results. It operates on the following fronts: Consulting (Technology and Business Agility), Analytics & AI, Banking & Payments, Cybersecurity, Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and Digital Marketing. Present in 41 countries and with more than 30,000 employees, Stefanini is ranked as the fifth most internationalized Brazilian company – the first in the technology sector, according to Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC) Ranking. For more information click here.

About FlowX.AI

FlowX is an application modernization platform for enterprise mission-critical applications. Founded in 2021, FlowX.AI aims to forever change the way enterprise software is built. Providing capabilities such as no-code/low-code plus full code, infrastructure-agnostic legacy system connectors, pre-defined industry-centric accelerators, and automatically-generated native user interfaces across all channels and devices, enterprises now have the flexibility and unbounded freedom to build whatever is needed to transform their organizations.

