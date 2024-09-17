Stelia and Maerifa Solutions Join Forces to Optimize Global Data Movement and Accelerated Hardware Access for AI and Beyond

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelia, the AI acceleration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Maerifa Solutions, an ADGM-registered digital infrastructure solutions provider, designed to reshape the future of AI infrastructure. As all industries increasingly embrace AI, the demand for scalable, high-performance infrastructure has surged, leaving many AI teams grappling with bottlenecks related to data movement, compute power, data centre access and scalability. Together, Stelia and Maerifa Solutions will provide next-generation solutions that directly address these challenges, empowering AI teams to deploy and scale their applications with unprecedented efficiency.

This partnership will bring significant value to AI teams across industries, enabling faster, more efficient development and deployment of AI models by combining Maerifa Solutions' expertise in large-scale digital infrastructure and Stelia's cutting-edge HyperBand™ and DawnLink™ technologies.

Key Benefits for AI Teams:

Unmatched Scalability for AI Workloads:

By integrating Stelia's HyperBand™ and DawnLink™ technologies with Maerifa Solutions' infrastructure and global delivery capabilities, this partnership provides AI teams with the ability to seamlessly scale their workloads. From edge devices to continent-spanning networks, AI teams can efficiently manage the exponential data growth driven by AI and machine learning applications.



Optimized Data Mobility for AI Infrastructure:

Stelia's DawnLink™ technology provides an advanced digital bridge that redefines how data moves across AI environments. This enables the efficient transfer of petabit-scale datasets with low latency, ensuring that AI teams can handle the growing demands of AI workloads, such as training large language models and performing real-time data analysis, without compromising performance.



Future-Proof AI Infrastructure with End-to-End Solutions:

Together, Stelia and Maerifa Solutions are building future-proof infrastructure to support the entire lifecycle of AI models. With Maerifa Solutions' robust partnerships, including those with Supermicro, Bridgefort Maritime, and leading data centre developers, AI teams can leverage end-to-end solutions—from hardware provisioning to renewable-powered data centres. These solutions enable AI applications to grow alongside advancing technologies, such as quantum computing, and adapt to emerging AI standards.



Acceleration of AI Innovation Cycles:

The partnership compresses the time required for AI teams to move from proof of concept to production. By removing traditional bottlenecks in networking and compute infrastructure, AI teams can focus on innovating and pushing the boundaries of AI, rather than being hindered by supply-chain limitations.

A Strategic Collaboration to Build the AI Internet

The rapid shift towards GPU-based AI infrastructure requires a new approach to network and data processing architecture. Stelia and Maerifa Solutions are delivering the infrastructure required to unlock the full potential of AI in industries such as finance, healthcare, smart cities, and media. Stelia's HyperBand™ platform, designed to handle dense east-west traffic patterns characteristic of AI workloads, works seamlessly with Maerifa Solutions' infrastructure to ensure that AI teams can deploy and scale applications without experiencing performance degradation.

"Stelia is building the next internet for AI, and our partnership with Maerifa Solutions accelerates access to this for mutual clients," said Tobias Hooton CEO of Stelia. "By combining our HyperBand™ and DawnLink™ technologies with Maerifa Solutions' global infrastructure capabilities, we are empowering AI teams to deliver unmatched time-to-results. Our collaboration offers them the freedom to scale their AI models from edge to core, creating a world where AI's potential is fully realized."

Mitesh Gupta, Non-Exec Chairman of Maerifa Solutions noted "At Maerifa Solutions, we believe that the future of AI depends on how well organizations can manage and scale their infrastructure. Our partnership with Stelia combines the best of both worlds—our global expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure and Stelia's revolutionary AI data mobility platform. Together, we are enabling AI teams to not just keep up with, but lead, the rapid advancements in AI."

Enabling the $1 Trillion AI Revolution

As AI continues to revolutionize industries, including healthcare, financial services, and media, Stelia's partnership with Maerifa Solutions is poised to support the ongoing $1 trillion AI revolution. By addressing the limitations of the classic internet and introducing a future-proof infrastructure designed for AI, this partnership will drive innovation across industries and enable AI teams to focus on creating transformative solutions.

Meet the Stelia and Maerifa Solutions executive teams at DCD>Connect London, UK from 17-18th September. https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/dcd-connect-live/connect-london/2024/

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit www.stelia.io or contact [email protected]

About Stelia:

Stelia is building a global AI acceleration platform to enable limitless potential at an inflection point in compute infrastructure. By fusing the classic and new AI-focused Internet, Stelia is empowering cloud service providers and AI teams to harness the full power of distributed intelligence, unlocking protocol-led innovation without boundaries.

About Maerifa Solutions:

Maerifa Solutions, an ADGM-registered digital infrastructure company, in collaboration with its extensive ecosystem, brings expertise in technology design and deployment, supply chain management, data centers, energy, and power solutions. This, combined with Maerifa Solutions' deep financial acumen, enables them to deliver creative investment solutions that help clients realize the full potential of AI infrastructure. By offering innovative funding mechanisms and access to hardware and hosting capacity, Maerifa Solutions ensures the long-term scalability and capital efficiency of AI projects.

Media Contact:

Paul Morrison, Chief Marketing Officer [email protected] +44 0203 151 0644

Stelia™, HyperBand™, DawnLink™, and the Stelia logo are trademarks of Stelia Ltd.

SOURCE Stelia