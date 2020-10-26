Stella & Chewy's and Soccer Star Alex Morgan Announce Initiative to Cover Senior Pet Adoption Fees in November

"Pet adoption is very important to me as both my dogs, Kona and Blue, were rescued from animal shelters and I couldn't imagine life without them," said Alex Morgan. "Together with Stella & Chewy's, I hope we can make as many pet adoptions happen, as so many more dogs and cats need and deserve a loving home. Believe me, you won't regret giving a shelter pet a second chance!"

Pet parents who open their homes and family this month to a senior rescue pet, which includes dogs and cats age 7 and older, can visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journeyhome to submit your adoption forms for fee reimbursement.*** Stella & Chewy's is also providing these new pet parents with a $40 valued voucher to redeem on any Stella & Chewy's pet food product of their choice, so they can deliver best-in-class nutrition and help their senior pet thrive once in their new loving home.

"Stella & Chewy's has long placed a focus on senior pet adoption, and by covering adoption fees this month, we hope more people feel encouraged to welcome a senior pet into their world," said Marie Moody, founder, Stella & Chewy's. "My dogs Stella & Chewy - the inspiration behind our company - were both senior rescues, so I know first-hand how much love and companionship they can bring to a family."

Additionally, a new element of this year's program is that pet parents will receive a paw print to sign in honor of their pets every time they purchase a Stella & Chewy's product in select neighborhood pet stores. The paw prints honoring community pets will hang in participating stores to help bring additional awareness to the important cause of senior pet rescue.

Last year, Stella & Chewy's helped more than 370 adult and senior pets find their forever homes as a part of the brand's initial campaign, but the commitment to supporting senior pet rescue spans beyond National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. The company established its Journey Home Fund program in 2018, aiming to bring awareness to the awesomeness of adult and senior pet adoption, and as a part of the program has donated more than 1.5 million meals to adult and senior shelter pets.

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's, and the importance of senior pet rescue, visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journeyhome or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

