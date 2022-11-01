STELLA & CHEWY'S TO COVER ADOPTION FEES FOR SENIOR PETS RESCUED FROM U.S. AND CANADIAN SHELTERS THROUGHOUT NOVEMBER

Premium raw pet food brand continues annual National Adopt a Senior Pet Month initiative, helping senior shelter pets experience raw love in their new homes

OAK CREEK, Wis., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior pets are often already potty trained, well-behaved and have a wealth of knowledge from their years of experience. In fact, 71 percent of pet owners agree that their pet has gotten smarter with age, according to a recent survey conducted by premium raw pet food brand Stella & Chewy's .1 However, senior dogs have a 25 percent adoption rate compared to the 60 percent adoption rate of younger dogs, underscoring the need for families to provide these senior pets with the raw, unfiltered love they deserve.

In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month this November, Stella & Chewy’s will be offering adoption fee reimbursement for senior pets age 5+ rescued from any shelter across the U.S. and Canada to help make senior pet adoption easy and accessible.

To help make senior pet adoption easy and accessible, Stella & Chewy's will be offering adoption fee reimbursement for senior pets age 5+ rescued from any shelter across the U.S. and Canada throughout the month of November* – National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. With shelters reporting surges in animal homelessness as pet owners return to the workforce, it has never been more urgent for families to adopt a smart, experienced, loving senior pet.

The program, now in its fourth year, builds upon Stella & Chewy's commitment to senior pets as part of the brand's Journey Home Fund program , which aims to bring awareness to adult and senior pet adoption while ensuring shelter pets have best-in-class nutrition. It also underscores the core mission of the brand's recent "All You Need is Raw" campaign, which highlights the raw, unfiltered love our pets give to us every day. To date, the Journey Home Fund program has driven more than 1,000 adult and senior pet adoptions, donated 6.5 million meals to shelter pets and covered more than $270K in adoption fees.

"One of Stella & Chewy's core beliefs is that senior pets deserve unconditional love," said Marie Moody, founder of Stella & Chewy's. "In many ways, senior pets are smarter than their younger counterparts because they may have mastered basic training, while having just as much love and companionship to give to their new families, so they shouldn't be passed up due to age."

Stella & Chewy's recent survey further highlights the countless benefits and joys that senior pet adoption brings, and how pet parents can reciprocate the love they provide:

Yes, you can teach an old dog new tricks: 87 percent of pet parents believe that senior pets can learn new tricks – and more than half feel that their pet has grown smarter with age when it comes to tricks and commands specifically. It's never too late to teach your pet something new, no matter their age!

87 percent of pet parents believe that senior pets can learn new tricks – and more than half feel that their pet has grown smarter with age when it comes to tricks and commands specifically. It's never too late to teach your pet something new, no matter their age! A strong connection: Senior pets provide pet parents with support, love and companionship. In fact, those who have a senior pet have a stronger emotional connection with their pet than those who have younger pets (91% vs. 85%).

Senior pets provide pet parents with support, love and companionship. In fact, those who have a senior pet have a stronger emotional connection with their pet than those who have younger pets (91% vs. 85%). Nutrition matters: One way that parents reciprocate the love provided by senior pets is by keeping nutrition top of mind. In fact, most senior pet parents (72%) agree that they've noticed positive changes in their senior pet when prioritizing nutrition.

Pet parents who adopt a senior shelter pet during the month of November can visit www.StellaandChewys.com/Adopt to submit adoption forms for up to $200 fee reimbursement. Additionally, Stella & Chewy's is providing these new senior pet parents with a $40 value voucher to redeem toward any Stella & Chewy's product to ensure these senior pets will thrive in their new homes.

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's, and the importance of senior pet rescue, visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journeyhome or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram .

*Stella & Chewy's will reimburse up to $100,000 in adoption fees or 500 adoptions during the month of November

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stella & Chewy's

Betsy Radue

262.893.7276

[email protected]

Zeno Group for Stella & Chewy's

Sami Davis

312.934.3180

[email protected]

1 "Senior are Smarter," Stella & Chewy's, 2022

SOURCE Stella & Chewy’s