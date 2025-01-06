STELLA AI Announces Bob Haeffner as New CFO/VP of Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI has appointed Bob Haeffner as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Operations, who brings over 30 years of leadership, financial strategy and operational excellence. In this role, Bob will collaborate with STELLA's executive team, overseeing all financial and operational aspects of the business to accelerate growth and scalability across the organization. .

Bob Haeffner

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the STELLA team," said Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA AI. "Bob is a strategic leader with an operator's mindset. His unique blend of financial expertise and operational insight will be instrumental in expanding our industry-leading AI platform as we continue to lead the transformation of the automotive retail experience."

Prior to joining the company, Bob served as the CFO of APCO Holdings for three years and spent 18 years at JM Family Enterprises. There he held senior positions, including two years as CFO of Southeast Toyota Distributors and nine years as CFO of JM&A Group. Throughout his career, Bob has successfully guided major automotive companies through growth and transformation, using his strategic vision to streamline operations and drive sustainable growth.



About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology for the automotive industry. With its simple-to-deploy SaaS platform, STELLA automates repetitive customer service tasks, improves communication, and connects customers with experts in real-time. By using natural language processing, STELLA is revolutionizing the automotive retail experience—helping dealers and OEMs improve efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and increase profitability.

