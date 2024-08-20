STELLA AI Announces Partnership with Dealer-FX, Transforming Dealership Service Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the pioneer of cutting-edge AI technology that seamlessly connects customers with your dealership, is now fully integrated with Dealer-FX, a leading provider of service lane technology. The new partnership will integrate STELLA's AI-powered digital voice technology within Dealer-FX's ONE Platform software, helping busy dealerships manage high inbound phone call volumes. By leveraging STELLA, dealers revolutionize the management of customer interactions and service operations, enhancing operational efficiency and the customer experience. Both companies are thrilled for what this means for the dealer base as it brings leading technology to market.

Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA Automotive AI, stated, "This partnership represents a major achievement, completing a vital piece of our puzzle and giving STELLA vast coverage of the North American market. We have a large number of dealers who have been eagerly awaiting this event, and we are excited to see this day arrive."

Brian Ortega, Creative Director for Valley Hi Toyota shared, "We have been eagerly anticipating the STELLA AI and Dealer-FX integration. This collaboration promises to bring significant efficiencies to our team and elevate our customers' service experience."

STELLA's AI-powered digital voice assistant addresses one of the biggest challenges a dealer faces: managing phone calls. STELLA Service Booking, an AI Digital Voice Assistant (DVA), promptly answers every inbound call on the first ring, 24/7, completely eliminating hold times. This streamlined approach allows customers to conveniently schedule appointments, reducing the booking process to under two minutes. It equips dealerships with essential tools to enhance communication, improve customer service, and optimize operational efficiency, providing an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is a leader in providing high-end conversational AI technology to the automotive industry. With breakthrough AI solutions, STELLA enhances the automotive retail experience, benefiting dealer operations, customer satisfaction, and overall efficiency. The company's dedication to delivering game-changing technology tailored to the automotive sector sets it apart in the industry. For more information, visit www.stellaautomotive.com .

About Dealer-FX

Since 2007, Dealer-FX has established itself as a leader in software and consultative services for automotive retailer fixed operations throughout North America. Through the provision of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs and third-party systems, Dealer-FX transforms how retailers manage service departments by streamlining processes and communication. As a member of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands, Dealer-FX complements its core software offering with business development services (Blueprint) and marketing support (Total Service Marketing). For more information, visit Dealer-FX.com .

