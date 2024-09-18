Stella Announces Approval of Resolution by Chicago City Council to Address Mental Health Crisis Among First Responders and City Employees with Groundbreaking Treatment

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a crucial time to raise awareness about this pressing national crisis, share valuable prevention resources and information, and provide support to those affected by suicide. As part of this month's observance, intervention psychiatry clinic Stella , is proud to announce a significant breakthrough for Chicago's first responders and city employees.

Stella

The Chicago City Council has unanimously passed a landmark resolution aimed at combating the growing mental health crisis among the city's first responders and employees. Led by Alderman Anthony Napolitano, a former police officer and firefighter, the Council has now made a groundbreaking treatment called Stellate Ganglion Blocks (SGB) available to all city employees through the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) program.

Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), available in an advanced form known as Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR) SGB at Stella, can be used to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and associated symptoms, including suicidal thoughts.

Chicago has faced a serious mental health crisis, with 20 suicides among Chicago Police Officers in the past four years. In 2021, it was reported that law enforcement personnel were 54% more likely to die by suicide compared to other populations. The resolution addresses these alarming trends by offering a treatment option that has already shown great promise in providing relief.

"I am thrilled that we can bring this procedure, which is used by the U.S. military, to the city of Chicago to help combat the ongoing battle of suicide among first responders," explains Alderman Anthony Napolitano. "Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment has been life-changing for many of our Chicago police officers. I've heard firsthand from officers who have undergone the procedure and seen dramatic improvements in their mental health and well-being. This isn't being discussed as a 'cure' for PTSD, but another powerful and effective option for city employees. By making this cutting-edge treatment accessible, we are offering Chicago residents a vital tool in their fight against the debilitating effects of PTSD, anxiety, and depression—conditions that often go untreated or inadequately addressed. This is about giving our heroes the care they need and deserve so they can heal and continue serving our communities with the strength and resilience that defines them."

For the past few years, City Council members have emphasized the need to explore innovative solutions beyond traditional treatment methods to more effectively address the mental health crisis. Stellate ganglion block (SGB), which resets the body's fight-or-flight response, is a proven method for providing rapid relief from PTSD symptoms with an efficacy rate of 70 -75% and few side effects. Stella's advanced Dual Sympathetic Reset SGB protocol results in 81% of patients experiencing relief.

The treatment involves injecting a local anesthetic near a cluster of sympathetic nerves in the neck that regulates heart rate and blood pressure. Originally FDA-approved for pain relief, DSR SGB has more recently been used off-label to treat PTSD, anxiety, and depression by resetting the brain's overactive sympathetic nervous system and restoring its normal fight-or-flight response. This 15-minute procedure offers promising mental health benefits.

Results from a recent study published this month confirm the safety and efficacy of DSR SGB, demonstrating significant reductions in suicidal thoughts among PTSD patients. Additionally, a 2022 study showed the efficacy of DSR SGB treating PTSD in 22 types of trauma.

"When I entered law enforcement, I wanted to help people, and I thought I was prepared for the trauma I would face. Over time, I realized that the things I saw as a young officer stayed with me, affecting my well-being," explains Melinda Linas, Commander, Chicago Police Department 14th District. "After an officer in my unit was killed, I knew I had to take my mental wellness seriously. Undergoing Dual Sympathetic Reset SGB with Stella was a transformative experience—it helped me process trauma, gain clarity, and be more present for both my family and my team. It's made me a stronger leader and happier mother."

Stella's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene Lipov, is a local pioneering physician renowned for his work in advancing SGB as a treatment for PTSD, anxiety, and depression. He has been at the forefront of research demonstrating the effectiveness of DSR SGB since 2006. Lipov's dedication to this groundbreaking therapy has transformed the lives of countless individuals, earning him recognition as a medical leader in trauma care.

"Stella's Dual Sympathetic Reset SGB is designed to recalibrate the nervous system and alleviate debilitating symptoms associated with mental health challenges," says Dr. Eugene Lipov, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Stella. "Following a traumatic event or prolonged stress, the brain's fight-or-flight response can become overactive, lingering long after the initial trigger. This leads to excessive nerve growth in the brain and elevated levels of norepinephrine, a key factor in PTSD symptoms such as hypervigilance and anxiety. DSR helps clear these nerve fibers, offering relief for those grappling with the intense effects of trauma."

Previously, city employees were paying out of pocket for Stella's Dual Sympathetic Reset SGB treatment. With this new resolution, more than 35,000 city employees and their families will now be able to access this transformative treatment through their FSA benefits.

This initiative has been championed over the last three years by Alderman Anthony Napolitano of the 41st Ward; Melinda Linas, Chicago Police Dept. 14th District Commander; Alexa James, former wellness advisor to Chicago Police and CEO of NAMI Chicago ; Mark Doyle, Founder of Rags of Honor ; and Dr. Eugene Lipov, Chief Medical Officer at Stella . For more information, please visit www.stellacenter.com .

About Stella:

Stella is an Interventional Psychiatry practice dedicated to delivering the most effective mental health protocols for severe trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI). With a team of board-certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists and advocates, Stella combines biology, psychology, and psychiatry to address the complex needs of patients. Stella has 20+ locations across the United States and internationally in Israel and Australia and has treated over 9,500 patients. www.stellacenter.com

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Stella