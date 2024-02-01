STELLA AUTOMOTIVE AI COLLABORATES WITH MICROSOFT TO ADVANCE AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL WITH GENERATIVE AI-POWERED TECHNOLOGY

News provided by

STELLA Automotive AI

01 Feb, 2024, 09:21 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLATM Automotive AI today announced its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a next-generation automotive retail customer experience that combines STELLA's extensive language-driven automotive technology portfolio with  Microsoft Azure AI Services.  With this collaboration, STELLA will use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to extend STELLA's digital voice assistant into more robust topic areas, creating a holistic user experience and seamless integration for automakers and dealers using conversational user interfaces.

"Today STELLA creates unmatched efficiency delivering front line conversational technology in the dealer environment," says Rich Sands, STELLA Automotive AI's CEO. "By collaborating with Microsoft and applying their cutting-edge AI solutions through Azure, we will be able to build customer experiences that last through more than just a single transaction; STELLA will harness enhanced language capabilities, increased compute power, intelligence, and predictive resources to deliver a continuous and seamless consumer relationship to our customers."   

With integrations into Dealer Management Systems, Financial and Insurance platforms, and scheduler and CRM systems, STELLA is already federating large amounts of data.  The integration with Microsoft will allow the STELLA SaaS product to be delivered on Azure, and to be deployed with Dealers, OEM's, top system integrators and service providers who are using other Microsoft assets as well as Open AI services in automotive. By re-platforming on Azure, STELLA will be able to integrate with Microsoft Azure advanced AI capabilities to improve its digital voice assistant.

"Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally change the way OEMs and dealers interact with customers through natural language. With STELLA AI's deep automotive expertise and Microsoft AI and cloud leadership, we are well positioned to support automakers in creating highly differentiated customer experiences," said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft.

STELLA AI's fully integrated, AI-powered conversational assistant facilitates advanced voice interactions, thereby reshaping the customer experience and dealership operations. The collaboration enables automotive OEMs and their customers to create a holistic user experience through seamless integrations using conversational AI. 

For more information about STELLA Automotive AI, please visit https://www.stellaautomotive.com/.

About STELLATM Automotive AI:
STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology in the automotive industry. Through its groundbreaking AI solutions, STELLA empowers the automotive industry with a simple-to-deploy SaaS platform that integrates with dealerships and their service providers securely and privately to fully automate repetitive customer service tasks, to expedite and improve communication with customers, and to connect experts to those who need help. STELLA is spearheading an AI revolution in automotive retail by addressing key challenges faced by OEMs, dealers, and customers alike.

Media Contact:
Shelli Clark
[email protected]
(913) 485-2145

SOURCE STELLA Automotive AI

Also from this source

STELLA Automotive AI Partners with FordDirect and the Launch of The Shop

STELLA Automotive is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with FordDirect, and the launch of The Shop—an innovative e-commerce platform...

STELLA Automotive AI Announces New Brand: 'Everyone Wins'

Today, STELLA Automotive AI announced its new tagline 'Everyone Wins' which perfectly reflects the phenomenon happening at dealerships. STELLA AI is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.