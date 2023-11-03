STELLA McCartney and Chopra Foundation Launch Healing Power of Horses Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella McCartney and Chopra Foundation have joined forces to spotlight the Healing Power of Horses – supporting the next generation's mental health, inspired by the British brand's Winter 2023 'Horse Power' campaign. The interconnected initiative includes the world's most extensive equine-assisted therapy directory, a dedicated educational platform (healingpowerofhorses.com) and storytelling featuring Stella McCartney, Deepak Chopra, therapeutic experts and shared global communities of positive changemakers. The campaign will raise funds for The Chopra Foundation and equine therapy centres.

Stella McCartney limited edition bag

The campaign is guided by Stella's lifelong love of horses and her observations as a mother, having seen first-hand the impact of the pandemic, technology and current events on the next generation. The number of young people living with depression doubled between 2011 and 2021, with 52.5% of the 17-23 year old reporting their mental health had declined since COVID-19. From her childhood in Scotland through to now, Stella has turned to horses as a source of healing, which is increasingly supported by scientific research.

Equine therapy can include the caring for, riding, training, observing and interacting with horses to support a variety of mental health conditions from alcoholism and addiction to depression and disordered eating. Studies have indicated its effectiveness across age groups; adolescents with depression and anxiety have shown a 60% improvement in symptoms after a 12-week programme, while 80% of veterans with PTSD reported a significant reduction in symptoms. Interacting with horses creates a non-judgmental environment for self-expression and has been shown to reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and decrease stress, whilst improving interpersonal skills, enhancing self-esteem and confidence, and increasing mindfulness and presence.

The collaboration is rooted in a chance meeting between Stella and Deepak Chopra last year, where she was immediately inspired to get involved with The Chopra Foundation and the work it is doing to support adolescent mental health. The Healing Power of Horses storytelling centres on two conversations; one between Stella and Deepak Chopra captured at the Operation Centaur equine therapy centre in London.

The campaign also includes a bespoke guided meditation, equine therapy resources and a limited-edition iconic Falabella bag featuring a custom ribbon with writing by American poet Cleo Wade – available exclusively at stellamccartney.com and select Stella McCartney boutiques globally. Named after one of Stella's favourite breeds of horses, the black tote is handcrafted in Italy from vegan materials.

"My Winter 2023 collection celebrated horses and their healing abilities – something that has supported me and my mental health for my entire life. We all need a helping hand sometimes, and I want to make people more aware of the benefits of equine therapy and connect them to it. I knew Deepak and his incredible foundation were the perfect partners to help carry that message to the world," said Stella McCartney.

"I am excited about this collaboration and how equine therapy melds with the visionary worlds of Stella McCartney, Deepak Chopra, and the Chopra Foundation. Together, we are redefining mental well-being by harnessing the innate healing power of horses. This collaboration epitomizes the intersection of fashion and mental wellbeing, painting a vivid picture of integrative healing for the modern world," said Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation.

"Equine therapy is a powerful therapeutic modality that works through limbic resonance, epigenetic modulation, and neuroplasticity to change the neural landscape of the brain for self-regulation, homeostasis, and healing. I am looking forward to building a long-term partnership with Stella McCartney and her team to transform wellbeing," said Deepak Chopra.

Discover the Healing Power of Horses campaign at healingpowerofhorses.com.

