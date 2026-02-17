Stella Mental Health Expands Boston-Area Services with New Newton Clinic as Chief Psychiatric Officer Dr. Brian Boyle Selected as 2026 National SPRAVATO® Bureau Speaker

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Mental Health continues to expand access to advanced interventional psychiatric care in the Greater Boston area with the opening of Stella Newton, its second Massachusetts location, while also celebrating national recognition for Boston-based psychiatrist Dr. Brian Boyle, who has been selected by Johnson & Johnson as a 2026 Bureau Speaker for SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray — an honor reserved for a limited number of physicians with expertise in treating treatment-resistant depression.

Located in Newton, the new clinic builds on the success of Stella's existing Brookline location and offers a full range of interventional psychiatry services including Spravato® therapy, intravenous ketamine infusions, deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS), accelerated TMS (aTMS), and psychiatric medication management. The expansion reflects Stella's growing presence in the Boston region and its commitment to making advanced mental health treatments more accessible to patients with depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other complex psychiatric conditions.

"As both a Boston-based clinician and Chief Psychiatric Officer, I'm proud to help expand access to innovative, patient-centered mental health care in the communities we serve," said Dr. Boyle. "Opening Stella Newton while also engaging nationally as a SPRAVATO® Bureau Speaker allows us to bring cutting-edge treatments and clinical education to more patients and providers."

Dr. Boyle, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist specializing in treatment-resistant depression and interventional psychiatry, leads Stella's Massachusetts clinical programs. His selection as a SPRAVATO® Bureau Speaker recognizes his clinical expertise and leadership in evidence-based approaches to complex psychiatric care. In this role, he will provide peer-to-peer education and share real-world clinical insights on innovative treatment options for depression.

The Newton clinical team includes experienced psychiatric nurse practitioners, nurses, and TMS specialists who bring expertise across multiple interventional modalities and diagnostic specialties, delivering individualized, outcomes-driven care that integrates traditional psychopharmacology with advanced biological treatments.

Dr. Boyle previously served as an attending psychiatrist in the Neurotherapeutics Department at McLean Hospital and remains affiliated there. He completed his adult psychiatry residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital, serving as Chief Resident of Psychotherapy and the Program in Psychodynamics, and completed fellowship training at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. He earned his MD from Harvard Medical School and an honors degree in philosophy from Yale College and is also affiliated with Two Brattle Center.

Stella Mental Health currently operates Centers of Excellence across the U.S.—including Encinitas, Irvine, Los Angeles, CA; Oak Park and Westmont, IL; Boston, MA; five locations throughout Utah and 10+ certified DSR SGB partner sites—providing specialized care for symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and OCD. With more than 20 locations nationwide and international clinics in Israel and Australia, Stella has helped over +40,000 patients reclaim their lives through effective, evidence-based treatments. For more information and locations, please visit www.stellamentalhealth.com .

Stella is a leading Interventional Psychiatry practice committed to transforming mental health care through advanced, evidence-based protocols for severe trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI). With a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists, and dedicated advocates, Stella integrates advanced biological, psychological, and psychiatric approaches to deliver personalized care.

