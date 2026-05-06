Stella Mental Health Releases 2026 Impact Report Documenting Outcomes Across 16,176 Patients

New data show clinically significant improvement or full remission for the majority of patients across every treatment modality offered, with the strongest results among patients receiving combined interventional care.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Stella Mental Health , a national interventional psychiatry practice with 17 locations across the United States, released its 2026 Impact Report , presenting outcomes data from 16,176 patients treated since January 2020.

Treatment modality distribution across Stella patients since 2020: Medication Management was the most common at 39% (n=25,981), followed by Stellate Ganglion Block at 21% (n=13,639), Spravato at 14% (n=9,262), Ketamine Therapy at 13% (n=8,811), TMS at 2% (n=1,385), and Therapy at 2% (n=1,186). 9% of patients received a combination of two modalities (n=5,779), and 0.3% received a combination of three or more modalities (n=189). Trauma types reported by Stella patients (n=3,627 since January 2025), with 3+ types experienced on average per patient: childhood trauma (50%), health/reproductive (39%), death or injury of a loved one (38%), bullying or hazing (33%), sexual assault (26%), divorce (24%), workplace (16%), physical violence (16%), COVID (6%), combat (4%), and adoption-related (4%).

The report documents results across seven treatment modalities, including the Dual Sympathetic Reset (an advanced stellate ganglion block technique), intranasal esketamine (Spravato), ketamine therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychotherapy, medication management, and concurrent combinations of these.

"We are proud to present outcomes data that illustrate the effectiveness of each of the treatments we offer, from traditional psychopharmacology to the latest evidence-based interventions," said Dr. Brian Boyle , MD, Chief Psychiatric Officer at Stella Mental Health. "We are a group of clinics that aim to offer the full spectrum of options to as many patients as we can, optimizing outcomes by shaping each treatment plan to the patient, rather than shaping the patient to the one or two modalities a clinic might offer. We are not ketamine clinics, TMS clinics, SGB clinics, med management clinics, nor psychotherapy clinics. We are Stella Mental Health, a place where patients know they'll receive comprehensive, safe, and effective care that is driven by data and tailored to them."

In a patient population with a strong history of non-response to multiple previous treatments, average PHQ-9 scores consistent with severe depression, and average PCL-5 scores consistent with PTSD, key findings include:

DSR SGB : 81% experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of PTSD, among whom PCL-5 scores decreased by an average of 57%.

: 81% experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of PTSD, among whom PCL-5 scores decreased by an average of 57%. Spravato : 68% experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 51%.

: 68% experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 51%. Ketamine Therapy : 63% of patients experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 52%.

: 63% of patients experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 52%. TMS : 67% of patients experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 58%.

: 67% of patients experienced clinically significant improvement or remission of depression, among whom PHQ-9 scores decreased by an average of 58%. Multimodal care: Among patients who received two Stella interventions, 87% showed clinically significant improvement or remission of PTSD, with PCL-5 scores dropping an average of 67%. Depression and anxiety outcomes were similarly strong, with 76% and 75% showing clinically significant improvement or remission, respectively.

The patient population with a history of trauma skewed toward complex, hard-to-treat presentations. Of patients with reported trauma history, an average of three or more types of trauma were experienced per patient. Half (50%) reported childhood trauma, 39% reported health or reproductive trauma, 38% reported the death or injury of a loved one, and 33% reported bullying or hazing.

"The patients in this report arrived not at the beginning of their struggle, but often at its breaking point. They carry layered histories of childhood trauma, loss, and years spent navigating treatment regimens that ultimately failed them," said Gavin Dawson, Director of Medical Operations, California. "The profound meaning of this data lies not just in the metrics, but in the lives these numbers represent. To achieve clinically significant improvement in a population of this complexity is a powerful validation of what becomes possible when care is comprehensive, personalized, flexible, and relentlessly focused on lasting, meaningful change."

The full report is available here: https://stellamentalhealth.com/files/2026-stella-pro-outcomes-report_62237.pdf

About Stella Mental Health

Stella Mental Health is an interventional psychiatry practice providing evidence-based treatments for hard-to-treat symptoms and conditions, including PTSD, depression, OCD and anxiety. Stella Mental Health currently operates 17 U.S. clinics – Encinitas, Irvine, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, CA; Oak Park, Westmont, IL; Newton, Brookline, MA; 9 Utah locations; 10+ certified SGB partner sites, and locations in Israel and Australia. Stella has helped over +50,000 patients reclaim their lives through effective, evidence-based treatments. For more information, please visit www.stellamentalhealth.com .

Not medical advice. Individual results vary. Medical evaluation required. SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray is not for everyone and may cause side effects such as dizziness or nausea. See full Prescribing Information here .

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SOURCE Stella Mental Health