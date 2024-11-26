Stella Partners with Task Force Dagger to Support the Special Forces Community

Significant Advancements For the Treatment of PTSD and Depression in Active Duty Military and Veteran Patients

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella, an interventional psychiatry practice and leading provider of science-backed therapies has partnered with Task Force Dagger, a veteran-led non-profit that focuses on the health and wellness of the active and veteran special operations community and their families. This partnership aims to support healing within the Special Operations Forces community by offering highly-effective treatments for PTSD, anxiety, depression and TBI to those in need of help.

"Our elite Special Operators and their families will always answer our Nation's call, often at the expense of their own physical, mental, emotional, and relational health," says Task Force Dagger Executive Director and veteran Green Beret, Matt Parrish. "This partnership is a key facet of Task Force Dagger's Health Initiatives program and our commitment to help special operations service members, and their families heal, rebuild, and strengthen together as they address lingering effects of their service to all of us as Americans."

Stella recently announced new data showcasing the effectiveness of ketamine infusion therapy in combination with the Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR) stellate ganglion block (SGB) procedure. The protocol is currently widely used to treat many within the SOF community.

Supported by active duty and veteran non-profit organizations such as Task Force Dagger, the study shows that combining DSR with ketamine infusion therapy, individuals reported feeling significant relief with an 83.7% decrease in depression symptoms and a 76.9% decrease in PTSD symptoms.

"The results highlight the importance of tailored treatment programs for servicemen/servicewomen who face unique mental health challenges," explains Dr. Karen DeCocker, Vice President of Nurse Practitioners at Stella. "Yet it remains frustrating that 90% of our special operators aren't treated by the veteran system or private healthcare but instead by organizations that care about them such as Task Force Dagger."

Stella's findings offer valuable insights for healthcare providers and non-profit organizations who are dedicated to supporting the mental health of active duty and veteran populations. By understanding the specific needs and outcomes of these patients, more effective and personalized care strategies can be developed and implemented.

For more information on this data or to learn about our ongoing efforts to support the mental health of active duty and veteran patients, please visit www.stellacenter.com and www.taskforcedagger.org.

About Stella

Stella is an Interventional Psychiatry practice dedicated to delivering the most effective mental health protocols for severe trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and PTSI. With a team of board-certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists and advocates, Stella combines biology, psychology, and psychiatry to address the complex needs of patients. Stella has 20+ locations across the United States and internationally in Israel and Australia and has treated over 9,500 patients. www.stellacenter.com

About Task Force Dagger

Since 2009, Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation has provided critical support to wounded, ill, or injured U.S. Special Operations Command members and their families. Task Force Dagger's three core programs — Immediate Needs, Health Initiatives, and Rehabilitative Adaptive Events — quickly help when there's an emergency, provide next-generation health solutions for issues, and organize events that help SOF members with recovery. As a veteran-operated nonprofit, Task Force Dagger understands the needs and experiences of the Special Operations Forces community. Each program is designed to heal, rebuild, and strengthen the service member and their family by providing mission, purpose, and focus.

