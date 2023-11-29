Stellantis Announces Executive Changes in North America

News provided by

Stellantis

29 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis North America today named two executives to key roles in support of the Jeep brand as the region prepares for its electric offensive in 2024. Both moves are effective December 1.

William Peffer is named responsible for Jeep brand North America. Peffer joined the Company in 2020 where he has served as CEO of Maserati North America. Previously, he was COO of Kia Motors America.

Jim Morrison is named responsible for the newly formed Jeep Performance Parts business where he will lead the effort to capitalize on significant growth opportunities. Morrison previously was head of Jeep North America and has held in positions in sales as well as with the Jeep and Ram brands. 

"We are entering a new chapter for the region, and I'm confident both Bill and Jim will bring their passion and intense customer focus to their new assignments," said Mark Stewart Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis North America. "Bill's deep brand experience will bring a unique and valuable perspective for the Jeep brand as it begins to roll out its electric portfolio next year. Jim's unbridled passion for Jeep and its capability on and off road will help to elevate and accelerate our aftermarket business, most importantly with the brand's electric future just around the corner for our North American customers."

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA 

SOURCE Stellantis

Also from this source

Alfa Romeo Tonale Named 2024 Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal

Alfa Romeo Tonale Named 2024 Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal

All-new Alfa Romeo Tonale C-SUV with standard plug-in hybrid technology awarded 2024 Green SUV of the Year title by Green Car Journal 15.5-kWh...
FIAT to Auction Three Special FIAT 500e Electric Cars During Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, Proceeds to Benefit Environmentally-focused Nonprofit

FIAT to Auction Three Special FIAT 500e Electric Cars During Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, Proceeds to Benefit Environmentally-focused Nonprofit

On December 7 during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, three unique Fiat 500e cars designed by Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell will find new owners Exclusive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.