Stellantis Earns a Top Score on the Disability Equality Index

Stellantis has earned a top score on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build focused and measurable strategies that support disability inclusion and equality in the workplace.

Now in its seventh year, the DEI is administered by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is considered the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

Top-scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprises and are recognized as the best places to work for disability inclusion.

The 2021 DEI measured a range of workplace practices, including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, benefits, recruitment, retention, advancement, accommodations and more.

By earning a top score on the DEI, Stellantis adds to the impressive list of diversity and inclusion leadership acknowledgements the company has earned in 2021. These honors include earning a place on DiversityInc's list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity, LATINA Style magazine's list of Top 50 Companies for Latinas to work and Winds of Change magazine's list of Top 50 workplaces for recruiting and supporting the careers of Indigenous STEM professionals.

"Stellantis deeply values the recognition and feedback we receive from influential organizations like Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities," said Lottie Holland, Director – Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement and EEO Compliance, Stellantis – North America. "Our company's longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion fuels a work culture that enables each of our employees to realize their full potential and our pursuit of consistently strong business results."

An important source of energy driving the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion are its 11 Business Resource Groups that represent a range of affinity communities, including Diverse Abilities, African Ancestry, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, Asian, Middle Eastern, First Nations, Veterans, Women and Working Parents.

The Diverse Abilities Business Resource Group at Stellantis provides a network of support for employees with disabilities, employees who are caregivers for family members with disabilities and employees responsible for the care of an elder loved one.

"The truth is you don't have to look far to find someone who struggles with the daily challenges disabilities present," said Mark Champine, Head of Customer Experience - Stellantis and an Executive Sponsor of the Diverse Abilities Business Resource Group. "Leadership companies must step forward to provide equal access so their corporate family members with disabilities have the same opportunities for success as everyone else."

Globally, people with disabilities represent more than 1 billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

A recent Accenture report, named "Getting to Equal: The Disability Inclusion Advantage" (produced in partnership with Disability:IN and the AAPD), found that companies that offered inclusive working environments for employees with disabilities achieved an average of 28% higher revenue, 30% higher economic profit margins and nearly double the net income of industry peers.

"The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today."

American Association of People with Disabilities

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at www.aapd.com.

Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. Many corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking, best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN and follow #AreYouIN.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

https://www.stellantis.com

