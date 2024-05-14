AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis sponsors Mopar Career Automotive Program scholarships for Indigenous Students. Three Native American students in the United States and Canada to receive reimbursements for necessary tools and two years of tuition at a participating college or trade school, to become automotive service technicians.

Stellantis is partnering with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) to award three scholarships to help qualifying Native American students in the United States and Canada with tribal membership become full-fledged automotive service technicians.

Worth up to $20,000 (USD) each, the scholarships will reimburse awarded students for purchasing the necessary tools and for two years of tuition at a participating Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) college or trade school.

"Engaging and supporting diverse talent in the pursuit of challenging and rewarding careers in the automotive industry is critical to our long-term strategy and evolution to a mobility tech company," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance. "Our Indigenous employees and the Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network business resource group are strong role models promoting the vast opportunities available to the talented Indigenous students who will benefit from these scholarships."

AISES promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers among Indigenous people. Founded in 1977, AISES has been offering and coordinating scholarships since 1981. To be eligible for a scholarship, AISES membership, which is available to students at no cost, is required.

The Jeep brand is a proud supporter of many Stellantis business resource groups, including Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON). Support from the Jeep brand, in partnership with ICON, was key in securing the funding for these scholarships.

"The Jeep brand community is very diverse, so we are invested in supporting many of the Stellantis business resource groups that represent the community," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Helping to secure funding for these Mopar CAP scholarships for Indigenous students gives the Jeep brand an opportunity to invest in the future of students who want to follow a career in automotive."

Complete details for the Mopar CAP scholarships, including qualifying criteria and how to apply, are available online. Applications are being accepted until 1:59 a.m. EDT June 1, 2024.

Mopar CAP, established in 1984, prepares students to begin their automotive technician careers upon graduation from a certified, two-year training institution, such as a university, college, community college or technical center. Currently, more than 9,000 students are actively enrolled in the program, completing more than 100,000 class courses. Mopar CAP is accessible to interested students throughout the U.S., including major metro markets, secondary markets and rural markets. More than 80% of Stellantis' 2,600-plus dealerships are located within a one-hour drive of a Mopar CAP school.

High school students interested in maintaining and repairing vehicles can have a promising career without incurring the cost of a four-year college degree. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that an average of 67,700 auto service technicians will be needed every year through 2032, replacing those who retire or transfer to different occupations.

For more information on the Mopar CAP program, visit MoparCAP.com or follow on social media at Instagram (@MoparCAP) and Facebook (@MoparCAPOfficial).

