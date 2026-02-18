Stellantis Under Scrutiny After EV Adoption Forecasts Prove "Overly Optimistic"

NYSE: STLA

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) concerning whether the company's prior public statements about the trajectory of its electric-vehicle programs were consistent with information available to management at the time. On February 6, 2026, Stellantis disclosed a €22–22.2 billion charge and acknowledged that its EV rollout was premised on "overly optimistic market assumptions." Those who purchased Stellantis shares and wish to discuss their legal rights may contact the firm for additional information.

A review of the timeline highlights a sequence of signals that preceded the February 6 disclosure. On January 31, 2026, Wall Street Zen downgraded STLA to Sell. On February 3, Morgan Stanley followed with a downgrade to Equal-Weight, referencing an "investment lag." On February 5, a report indicated that Stellantis was seeking European cash to offset tariff-related headwinds, hinting at cash-flow stress. Yet the company's most recent earnings call—Q3 2025 on October 30, 2025—was over 90 days old, and no interim update or Form 8-K addressed the deterioration in EV program assumptions that would culminate in the €22 billion charge. In other words, more than three months elapsed between the last earnings discussion and the write-down disclosure, during which the company's forward-looking EV narrative remained intact.

The February 6 announcement marked a stark reversal. Management conceded that the pace of EV adoption had been overestimated, prompting a strategic reset that included suspending the 2026 dividend and placing the dividend policy under review. Shares declined approximately 28% on the NYSE in a single session, representing what multiple outlets described as the worst trading day in the stock's history.

The investigation is focused on whether Stellantis' public communications during the period between the Q3 2025 earnings call and the February 6 disclosure accurately reflected the company's internal understanding of the viability and valuation of its EV assets.

Levi & Korsinsky is committed to protecting shareholder interests. Investors who held or acquired STLA shares and incurred losses are encouraged to learn more about their options.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized securities litigation firm headquartered in New York and may be reached at www.zlk.com.

CONTACT:

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Email: [email protected]

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP