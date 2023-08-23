Stellar Auction Week on HiBid.com Followed by Classic Cars, Vintage Ham Radio Gear, and Chainsaw Carvings Now for Sale

News provided by

Hibid-AuctionFlex

23 Aug, 2023, 15:13 ET

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales continued to soar on HiBid.com last week, with gross merchandise value (GMV) surpassing $37 million on 713,067 lots sold in a combined 1,647 timed and live auctions. Users placed more than 3.6 million bids in sales that generated a total hammer value of over $69.7 million.

Upcoming sales feature collector and classic cars, automobile collectibles, new and vintage ham radio and electronics gear, and stunning chainsaw carvings. Standout lots include two 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392s, a gorgeous white 1964 Chevrolet Impala, a high-performance OM Power OM2501HF linear amplifier, a highly regarded Kenwood TS-890 S transceiver, and intricate perched eagle and cardinal chainsaw carvings.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

August 14-20, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights 
Gross Merchandise Value: $37+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $69.7+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 713,067
Timed Auctions: 1,512
Live Auctions: 135
Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions 
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Collector Cars, Signs, and NASCAR Collectibles
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: August 1-25
Seller: Chuck Cryderman and Associates, LLC 
View Auction Catalog

Yoder Classic Car Auction
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)
Dates: July 26-August 26
Seller: W. Yoder Auction LLC
View Auction Catalog

Ham Radio, High-End Amps, Transceivers, and Other Vintage Radio Items
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: August 17-31
Seller: Schulman Auction & Realty, LLC 
View Auction Catalog

Chainsaw Carvings Auction 
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: August 7-25
Seller: Don Sweeting Auctioneer LLC
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

Also from this source

HiBid Sales Stay Strong, Top $43.6 Million; Sports Memorabilia, Surplus Goods, and Collector Coins Highlight Upcoming Auctions

Vintage Motorcycles and Cars Up for Auction on HiBid Following Banner Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.