STELLAR Broadband and DTN Management Team Up to Transform Living at Newton Place Apartments with Unparalleled Tech Solutions

HASLETT, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In groundbreaking collaboration, STELLAR Broadband, the leading innovator in fiber internet and smart technology services for high-end residential communities across the Great Lakes region, announces its continued partnership with esteemed property management firm DTN Management. This alliance is set to redefine modern living at Newton Place Apartments in Haslett, Michigan, by introducing an array of cutting-edge technologies and ultra-fast 10-gigabit fiber Internet connectivity, catering to the sophisticated demands of its residents.

Slated for unveiling in the fall of 2024, Newton Place Apartments is poised to become the epitome of luxury living, offering 108 expansive one, two, and three-bedroom units. Nestled minutes away from Michigan State University and the serene Lake Lansing, this development is not just a residence but also a lifestyle choice for those seeking proximity to education and nature.

Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband, shared the company's journey from its inception 23 years ago to becoming a trailblazer in the Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) market. "Our ongoing collaborations with notable entities like DTN Management highlight our commitment to innovation and excellence in enhancing the resident experience and shaping the future of community living," Laing remarked.

At Newton Place, residents will indulge in an array of luxurious amenities including seamless access to 10-gigabit fiber Internet, comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage, advanced security systems featuring intercoms, keyless entry via mobile, and IP video surveillance. This suite of services is designed to simplify and enrich every aspect of the living experience, setting a new standard in residential technology.

Denise Todd, Marketing Director at DTN, expressed excitement for DTN to be a part of the Haslett community. "Our new luxury apartment community, Newton Place Apartments, is conveniently located near restaurants and retail shops, but also in a great location for access to the highly-rated Haslett Public School System. Newton Place will offer residents modern luxury apartment homes, excellent access to major employers, and state-of-the-art amenities, especially delivering the best the Internet can offer. We look forward to opening the doors to our latest DTN development and continuing our growth with STELLAR Broadband."

As pioneers in introducing gigabit and 10-gigabit Internet solutions to the apartment sector, including the student housing market, STELLAR Broadband now services over 141 communities and 11,000 residents with a diverse portfolio of tech solutions and services. This record of accomplishment underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in residential living.

Laing concluded, "When groundbreaking technology meets turnkey simplicity, it leads to unprecedented customer satisfaction. That is the essence of what makes our service STELLAR."

About STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband, founded in 2001, is the largest residential fiber internet provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 139 communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet. Today, STELLAR Broadband provides a full portfolio of technologies and technology services for multi-family and student housing developments. STELLAR services consist of structured wiring consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television services, and various Internet of Things solutions for communities. To learn more, visit www.stellarbb.com

About DTN Management Company

DTN is a recognized leader and an established business in Michigan and Florida. Its Property Management division holds a portfolio including more than 115 residential communities and nearly one million square feet of commercial and retail space across Michigan's best markets. Celebrating 50 years, DTN's focus has been to provide high-quality apartment homes, commercial and retail space, and excellent service and value to its residents, commercial tenants, and investors. To learn more, visit: www.dtnmgt.com

SOURCE STELLAR Broadband