STELLAR Broadband Finishes Strong in 2023

News provided by

STELLAR Broadband

29 Dec, 2023, 14:09 ET

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a distinguished leader in fiber internet and technology services catering to multi-family communities across the Great Lakes region, proudly announces a stellar year of accomplishments in delivering world-class property technologies and residential solutions across the state of Michigan.

With an expansive fiber network spanning six state-of-the-art data centers, STELLAR Broadband has solidified its position by offering a comprehensive suite of technologies, including fiber broadband, door access systems, phones, video surveillance, and building management services to a vast network of 151 multi-family and student housing communities comprising 13,131 units, as well as serving 265 commercial businesses. In the past year alone, STELLAR Broadband has executed significant upgrades in 16 communities and has been actively engaged in the design and installation phases of 18 new communities.

"As we enter our 24th year, STELLAR continues to expand its portfolio, expanding relationships within an ever-growing network of real estate owners, developers, architects, owners' representatives, construction management firms, property management firms, and, most importantly, the residents who benefit from the unparalleled technological experiences we deliver. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who have entrusted us with their confidence throughout this year and over the past remarkable 23 years! Wishing everyone a Happy 2024!" remarked Bill Knapp, Vice President of STELLAR Broadband.

Hunter Pasteur ; Soave EnterprisesThe Christman CompanyDACCORDGillespie GroupRockford ConstructionSachse ConstructionBosgraaf HomesCopperRock Construction, Inc.KMG Prestige, Inc.Friedman Real EstateM. Shapiro Real Estate GroupWolverine Building GroupHonor Construction & DevelopmentDTN ManagementVictory Development Group; WestPac CommunitiesNeumann/Smith ArchitectureFactory YardsConcept Design StudioUnited Electrical Contractors, Inc.Frank Rewold & Sons Inc.

About STELLAR Broadband 
STELLAR Broadband, founded in 2001 as Spartan Net, is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 139 communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet. Today, STELLAR Broadband provides a full portfolio of technologies and technology services for multi-family and student housing developments. STELLAR services consist of structured wiring consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television services, and various Internet of Things solutions for communities. To learn more, visit www.stellarbb.com

SOURCE STELLAR Broadband

Also from this source

STELLAR Broadband Announces Full Technology Portfolio for The Apex of West Bloomfield, Michigan

STELLAR Broadband Announces Full Technology Portfolio for The Apex of West Bloomfield, Michigan

STELLAR Broadband, a leading fiber internet and technology service provider for multi-family communities in the Great Lakes region, has engaged with...
STELLAR Broadband Brings 10Gbps Fiber Internet to Victory on Leonard Apartments in Grand Rapids, Michigan

STELLAR Broadband Brings 10Gbps Fiber Internet to Victory on Leonard Apartments in Grand Rapids, Michigan

STELLAR Broadband is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Victory Development Group to deliver 10Gbps internet services to its residents ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.