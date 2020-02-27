Stellar Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health, a leading organization in value-based care, announced today, that the Stellar Health Web Application and supporting infrastructure has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

"Healthcare organizations, like Stellar Health, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Michael Meng, Chief Executive Officer at Stellar Health.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's web application and supporting infrastructure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Stellar Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Stellar Health can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."

"We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving this certification," described Chief Technology and Security Officer of Stellar Health, Octavian Costache.

Healthcare organizations require more precision and data management expertise than ever before. HITRUST CSF Certification validates Stellar Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information for their customers.

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform ("Stellar App") that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based goals that improve patient outcomes, such as improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and site of service referrals. The Stellar App helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar Health's mission is to enable all providers to engage and succeed in value-based care by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. If you would like more information, please contact Stellar Health at hello@stellar.health or visit their website at www.stellar.health.

