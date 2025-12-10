Stellar Health and CenterLight Healthcare Announce Partnership to Enable Providers And Improve Health Outcomes for New York Seniors

This collaboration aims to improve health outcomes and drive provider engagement for CenterLight's senior members in the New York area, a region where Stellar Health is already well-established. CenterLight Healthcare PACE provides comprehensive healthcare services delivered through its 11 PACE centers, one owned alternative care setting, and a network of contracted healthcare providers in the New York area. This partnership empowers CenterLight's provider network to excel in quality care delivery by leveraging Stellar Health's innovative point-of-care platform.

Stellar's platform simplifies the complexities of quality incentive programs, translating goals into actionable, granular care actions that seamlessly integrate into providers' daily workflows. This approach, coupled with transparent and timely monthly financial incentives (payments are distributed to providers monthly, with dollars potentially shared by the entire care team), creates a model that fosters provider engagement and drives improved population-based patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with CenterLight Healthcare PACE underscores our commitment to enabling and empowering providers everywhere," said Chad Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Health. "Together, we're ensuring providers can focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care to seniors across CenterLight's PACE network."

The partnership is expected to expand, building on Stellar's successful overall rollout in New York, where thousands of healthcare providers use the platform daily.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stellar Health to enable our providers to bring services to even more New Yorkers who may benefit from all-inclusive care," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and Chief Executive Officer at CenterLight Healthcare.

About Stellar Health:

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery for healthcare providers. Through our industry-leading micro-incentive platform, providers and their care teams receive in-workflow prompts to efficiently close care and quality gaps. Every value-based care activity is rewarded monthly, real-time feedback loops are realized, and overall patient care is enhanced. By shifting the existing financial model, Stellar Health is ushering in a new era of shared accountability for provider networks everywhere. With a rapidly expanding network of 20,000+ providers, 2,200 medical practices, and over 1.2 million patients, Stellar Health is uniquely positioned to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. To learn more about why healthcare partners across the country trust Stellar to deliver value-based care at scale, visit stellarhealth.com and join us on Linkedin . Stellar is backed by General Atlantic, Point72 Ventures, & Primary Venture Partners.

About CenterLight Healthcare

CenterLight Healthcare PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. Designed for those with Medicare and/or Medicaid, the program empowers older adults to continue to live independently at home and in their communities. CenterLight's PACE program is the largest nonprofit PACE in the country and operates 11 PACE centers and 1 owned alternative care setting. Providing culturally sensitive care to thousands of New Yorkers daily, the staff speaks over 25 languages and dialects. CenterLight's dedicated interdisciplinary team (IDT) includes, but is not limited to, doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, recreational therapists, and other professionals who work together to provide care as unique as the diverse participants enrolled in the plan. Learn more at www.centerlighthealthcare.org.

