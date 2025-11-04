Stellar Health's Tech-Enabled ACO Saves Medicare $5.0 Million in Inaugural 2024 Performance Year

The model validates a unique and transparent approach for delivering tangible financial success for practices and providers everywhere.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health , a healthcare technology company focused on redefining value-based care delivery and reimbursement, today announced that its wholly-owned MSSP Accountable Care Organization (shaco), generated $5.0 Million in gross savings for Medicare. This included $2.45 million in shared savings for the 2024 performance year and a 5.3% gross savings rate, exceeding the average gross savings rate of 4.7% for all ACOS for 2024 as reported by CMS.*

The remarkable results for the 2024 performance year serve as a powerful testament to the efficacy of shaco's tech-enabled model in driving provider engagement, improving patient outcomes, and delivering tangible financial success for practices across the country.

Out of 58 first-year ACOs in the 2024 performance year, shaco's performance was impressive:

#1 ranking in "Preventive care and screening: tobacco use: screening and cessation intervention"

#2 ranking in "Statin therapy for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease"

#2 ranking in "CAHPS: getting timely care, appointments, and information"

#3 ranking in "CAHPS: how well your providers communicate"

#7 ranking in "Depression remission at twelve months"

#7 ranking in "Savings rate"

#8 ranking in "SNF length of stay"

#8 ranking in "SNF payment per stay"

shaco leverages Stellar Health's core platform and micro-incentive technology to provide providers with transparent, monthly rewards. Instead of worrying about complex year-end bonuses and potential shared loss payments, providers can focus on high-value clinical actions – like closing care gaps, improving medication adherence, and completing annual wellness visits – to drive better performance and patient outcomes.

Beyond technology, shaco offers a robust support model that provides significant value to its partner providers. A dedicated, centralized team offers advanced medical economics support, actuarial reporting, and timely, actionable insights that span the full patient journey and entire total cost of care continuum, driving patient outcomes at scale.

For Stellar Health's payor partners, shaco is the engine driving platform excellence, directly translating total cost of care achievements into validated best practices. This ensures health plan customers and their provider networks benefit from proven Stellar Total Cost of Care advancements, including Stellar's recently launched Transitions of Care product.

Building on a successful 2024, shaco accelerated its growth in 2025, expanding its Original Medicare population by more than threefold. This momentum propels the organization toward an ambitious 2026, with plans to transition its current ACO to an Enhanced track and launch a second ACO to support its expanding ACO network of 50+ medical groups and 750+ healthcare providers, serving 60,000+ lives.

"This success is most importantly a win for the patients we serve, our providers, and Medicare," said Dr. Soujanya (Chinni) Pulluru, Chief Medical Officer at Stellar Health. "Bringing tangible rewards to providers for delivering outstanding care—and aligning financial incentives with high-value clinical actions, like closing care gaps and promoting adherence—is Stellar's unique value. The $5.0 million in gross savings is proof that our tech-enabled model drives both clinical excellence and financial success."

About Stellar Health:

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery for healthcare providers. Through our industry-leading micro-incentive platform, providers and their care teams receive in-workflow prompts to efficiently close care and quality gaps. Every value-based care activity is rewarded monthly, real-time feedback loops are realized, and overall patient care is enhanced. By shifting the existing financial model, Stellar Health is ushering in a new era of shared accountability for provider networks everywhere. With a rapidly expanding network of 20,000+ providers, 2,200 medical practices, and over 1.2 million patients, Stellar Health is uniquely positioned to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. To learn more about why healthcare partners across the country trust Stellar to deliver value-based care at scale, visit stellarhealth.com and join us on Linkedin. Stellar is backed by General Atlantic, Point72 Ventures, & Primary Venture Partners.

Contact:

David Mait: VP Marketing (Stellar Health)

646.335.5105

[email protected]

* CMS.Gov

https://www.cms.gov/files/document/fact-sheet-ssp-py24-financial-and-quality-results.pdf#:~:text=Low%20revenue%20ACOs%20are%20typically%20physician%2Dled%20ACOs,vs%20$219%20in%20net%20per%20capita%20savings

https://data.cms.gov/medicare-shared-savings-program/performance-year-financial-and-quality-results

SOURCE Stellar Health