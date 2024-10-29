STELLAR JOINS PROPERTY MELD'S VENDOR NEXUS TO EXPAND VISIBILITY AND TRANSPARENCY FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS SEEKING RELIABLE VENDORS

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, a leader in property maintenance operations, is excited to announce that Stellar, one of the nation's top maintenance service providers, will join its Vendor Nexus platform. This collaboration will bring greater visibility and transparency to property managers seeking reliable vendor partners across various markets.

"Stellar has been a powerful vendor for many property management firms so far," Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "We're excited to have them join Vendor Nexus, allowing us to continue easing the burden of finding qualified professionals for property managers. This partnership aligns with our mission to enhance property maintenance operations and simplify vendor management."

As the BETA experience is currently underway for a select number of Property Meld customers, all customers can expect to see Stellar's service providers pop up on Property Meld's platform by the end of October. With this partnership, Stellar will introduce 500+ plumbing and HVAC professionals in 11 markets, giving property managers more flexibility and options when building their most valuable resource—their vendor network.

"We've loved serving Property Meld customers and are excited to expand that reach," Matt Wetrich, CEO of Stellar. "With tighter technical integrations, our service will level up even further, giving property managers real-time updates on repairs and offering them more options to enhance their vendor network."

By joining Property Meld's Vendor Nexus, Stellar aims to continue its growth trajectory while providing an even more seamless and differentiated experience for property managers. For more information about Property Meld and Vendor Nexus, visit www.propertymeld.com.

About Stellar: Stellar is a premier maintenance provider specializing in plumbing, HVAC, and general maintenance services. With over eight years of industry experience, Stellar is known for delivering transparent pricing, fast service, and high-quality work. The company has a 4.8-star rating on Google and operates across the United States, serving a rapidly expanding client base.

About Property Meld: Property Meld is the leading property maintenance operations platform for the property management industry. Through cutting-edge technology, the company helps property managers streamline maintenance operations, improve communication, and reduce costs, all while enhancing the experience for residents and vendors alike. Property Meld is trusted by hundreds of property managers across the U.S. to drive better operational outcomes. Learn more at www.propertymeld.com.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld