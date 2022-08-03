Stellar Launches a Drive Health Monitor Tool

A must have preventive check tool that can help users avoid data loss

METUCHEN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data care technology, announced the launch and immediate availability of Stellar Drive Monitor v10 — a software designed to monitor hard drive's temperature, performance, and health round the clock. If the health parameters indicate drive nearing failure condition, it forewarns users and suggests disk cloning to protect users from data loss. Additionally, when the disk is overheated, it suggests computer shutdown to prevent drive failure.

Stellar Drive Monitor

The latest Stellar Drive Monitor has new improved user interface and a brand new reports area that presents comprehensive graphical representation of SMART attribute status which can also be saved for future hard disk health assessments.

Furthermore, the new release supports Solid State Drives [SSD] and also has capability to scan the disk and displays bad sectors if any.

"With increasing incidents of overheating of electronic devices due to overuse and hot summer conditions; Stellar Drive Monitor is a must-have tool to protect drives from complete failure and avert data loss," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

"Whether personal memories or business-critical files, losing valuable data due to disk failure can gravely affect individuals and organizations. Stellar Drive Monitor is your companion that can protect data and save you from catastrophic loss," he further added

The free Stellar Drive Monitor lets users access all features, while the advanced Clone Disk function is available in the paid version that is priced at $19.99 annually and includes round the clock technical support . The software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7.

For more information, visit: https://www.stellarinfo.com/hard-drive-monitor.php

About Stellar

Established in 1993, Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments. Stellar is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe.

SOURCE Stellar