Stellar® Launches Web-Based Online File Repair Service

No download. No complexity. Instant fixes. 30 years of trusted repair expertise directly through your browser.

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global leader in data care solutions, has launched its web-based Online File Repair platform, designed to help users repair corrupted files directly within a browser environment. The platform allows users to repair damaged files instantly, eliminating the need for software downloads or technical setup. Available as both a FREE and paid service for repair of video, photo, Excel, and PDF files from any device, without any software installation.

Online File Repair service lets anyone repair corrupted files on a browser.

As digital workflows become increasingly fast-paced, even minor file corruption can cause real distress. Whether it's a video that refuses to play, a photo that fails to open, or a damaged PDF needed for submission, users often require quick and simple solutions without the complexity of installing software or needing a desktop computer. With Stellar's online tools, repairs can be done from a phone, tablet, or any browser-enabled device.

Stellar's Online Repair platform addresses this need by offering lightweight, web-based repair capabilities that provide immediate results while maintaining industry-grade security and quick turnaround.

"Data care industry has focused largely on advanced software designed to solve complex file corruptions," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar. "However, millions of users experience smaller, everyday file issues that still demand immediate resolution. Our Online Repair Tools are designed to offer trusted repair capabilities instantly through the browser."

With remote work, content creation, and digital collaboration at an all-time high, users increasingly need on-demand solutions that work across devices and operating systems. Stellar's web-based tools remove installation barriers and ensure compatibility across desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.

Available here: Stellar Online Repair

The FREE Stellar Online Repair Tools let anyone start repairing files instantly at no cost, while paid plans unlock larger file sizes and priority processing. Both plans allow users to upload and repair corrupted video, photo, Excel, and PDF files directly from the browser. The tools restore damaged files without requiring technical expertise or software installation.

Designed For

Content creators repairing damaged video files

Students recovering corrupted PDF assignment files

Professionals restoring important Excel spreadsheets before submission

Everyday users who need to rescue precious memories — a corrupted wedding video, holiday photos, or files from a special moment

By combining web-based accessibility and Stellar's proven repair technology, the platform ensures users can resolve common file corruption issues quickly and reliably. With this launch, Stellar continues its mission to make data care solutions more accessible, scalable, and user-friendly worldwide.

About Stellar: With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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Media Contact:

Afroz Alam

Phone: +1 877 778 6087

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery