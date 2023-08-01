Stellar MLS and SkySlope Build on Commitment to Deliver Time-Saving Solutions to REALTORS® by Introducing New Digital Forms

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar MLS, the largest multiple listing service in Florida and Puerto Rico, and the third largest in the nation, announced that they will launch SkySlope Forms in collaboration with real estate transaction software leader, SkySlope . Packed with automation, SkySlope Forms will dramatically reduce the time it takes Stellar MLS customers to complete real estate forms. With features like embedded e-signature, users can quickly format digital forms for signing and send them to their customers with the click of a button.

The release of SkySlope Forms marks the second time industry innovators Stellar MLS and SkySlope will be collaborating on a solution to streamline real estate deals. In November 2022, Stellar MLS and SkySlope reported that they would be co-creating the industry's first offer management system designed to fully integrate into both MLS and Broker Platforms. SkySlope Offers was successfully launched in February 2023 (with some exciting broker management features also about to be newly released in August 2023!)

For Stellar, SkySlope Forms will enhance Stellar Central, the organization's centralized tools and resource workspace. Designed to help customers efficiently run their business, Forms will further increase their customers' productivity.

"As Stellar MLS continues to expand resources for our customers, we're committed to adding solutions that provide real value to their business. We are pleased to be once again working alongside SkySlope, this time to incorporate digital forms into our workspace," says Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS CEO. "With SkySlope Forms' built-in automation and collaborative features, this solution will expedite the time it takes agents to complete transactions."

Like Stellar MLS, SkySlope has long been committed to creating transformative technology that enhances the lives of real estate professionals. Founded in 2011, SkySlope provides transaction management solutions to half of the top 30 brokerages in the U.S. and serves over 650,000 real estate professionals throughout North America.

"Stellar MLS shares SkySlope's vision for an entirely streamlined transaction management experience" says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "SkySlope Forms' built-in automation dramatically speeds up the form-filling process for agents and reduces errors. All these small time-savers ultimately add up to giving agents back substantial time for client-facing and profit-generating activities."

About Stellar MLS

Stellar MLS invests in people and technology to give brokers and agents the access they deserve to trusted, standardized data. With nearly 85,000 customers and a dynamic vision, Stellar MLS is poised to help brokers and their agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market with a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service. Today, Stellar MLS makes the market work for real estate agents and brokers in 20 REALTOR® Associations throughout Central and Southwest Florida and in Puerto Rico. Learn more at StellarMLS.com .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 users across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages over 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

