Stellar MLS Welcomes REALTORS® Association of Citrus County as Its Newest Corporate Shareholder

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar MLS, one of the largest multiple listing services in Florida and Puerto Rico and among the nation's most influential MLSs, today announced the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County (RACC) as its newest corporate shareholder. The move expands access to technology, tools, data, and support real estate professionals rely on throughout Florida's largest MLS coverage area, while connecting RACC members to the scale, service, and stability of a nearly 80,000-customer MLS community.

From left: Marsha Coleman, Association Executive at the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County; Jennifer Thompson-Kersting, Chief Growth & Relationship Officer at Stellar MLS and Keith Pullias, President, REALTORS® Association of Citrus County signed the agreement at the Florida REALTORS District 7 Conference in June.

Unlike many MLS mergers that involve the consolidation of association operations, this partnership enables RACC to maintain its autonomy, identity, and day-to-day operations. By becoming a corporate shareholder, RACC gains an ownership stake in Stellar MLS, which will serve as the exclusive MLS provider for RACC's members. RACC members gain access to a broader coverage area, enhanced technology, reliable data partnerships, and a wide range of tools and services designed to help valued brokers and agents work with greater clarity and confidence.

"We are delighted to welcome the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County as Stellar MLS's new corporate shareholder," said Shayne Fairley, CEO of Stellar MLS. "This partnership represents another important step in expanding the reach and strength of our marketplace. By bringing our organizations together, we are creating greater opportunities for RACC members and existing Stellar customers through access to a broader inventory, enhanced technology, and a more connected real estate network. We look forward to working together to deliver even greater value to brokers, agents, and the consumers they serve."

Founded in 1952, RACC represents approximately 950 real estate brokers and agents providing education, advocacy, and resources to enhance professionalism, promote homeownership, and protect private property rights.

"As an Association, our responsibility is to continually invest in the success of our members," said Keith Pullias, President of RACC. "When our members spoke, our Board listened. Joining Stellar MLS represents more than a technology upgrade; it's a commitment to providing the resources, reach, and opportunities our REALTORS® asked for. This move strengthens our Association, expands possibilities for our members, and ensures we're building a future that keeps Citrus County REALTORS® competitive throughout Florida and beyond."

That responsiveness reflects a shared priority from both RACC and Stellar MLS: listening first, then acting in the best interests of the real estate professionals they serve.

Marsha Coleman, Association Executive at RACC, said, "At the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County, our members are at the center of every decision we make. Over the past several years, we consistently heard one message: our REALTORS® wanted access to Stellar MLS. We listened, explored every option, and today we're proud to deliver on that request. This partnership gives our members access to one of the nation's largest MLS platforms while positioning them for greater opportunities, expanded market exposure, and the innovative tools they need to serve their clients at the highest level."

About Stellar MLS

Stellar MLS is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who value clarity, stability, and support in a real estate market and industry defined by change. As one of the largest and most influential multiple listing services in the nation, Stellar MLS serves nearly 80,000 customers and supports real estate agents and brokers across 20 REALTOR® associations in Central and Southwest Florida and Puerto Rico. Its extensive footprint allows Stellar MLS to deliver a broader suite of cutting-edge products and services, and more opportunities for customers to do business than almost any other MLS. Stellar MLS creates conditions within which real estate professionals can succeed, the housing market can thrive, and people who seek homeownership have every opportunity to achieve it.

About the REALTORS® Association of Citrus County

The REALTORS® Association of Citrus County (RACC), founded and chartered with the National Association of REALTORS® on November 12, 1952, as the West Coast Board of REALTORS®, is the trusted voice for real estate in Citrus County, committed to supporting our members, advocating for property owners, and strengthening our community. As a professional organization of REALTORS® and affiliated industry partners, we are dedicated to fostering excellence in real estate practice and promoting a thriving real estate environment for all.

Media Contact:

Deborah Sindell

Co-Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar MLS