Stellar Offers Advanced Repair Tool for Corrupted MySQL and MariaDB Databases

This database repair software supports InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines and repairs corrupted tables, keys, views, triggers, partition schemas, and other critical database components

KATY, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in Data Care, offers Stellar® Repair for MySQL, a specialized database repair solution designed to repair corrupted, inaccessible, or damaged database components.

Stellar® Repair for MySQL

MySQL databases support critical business applications and contain valuable operational data. Corruption caused by unexpected server shutdowns, system or hardware issues, tablespace problems, or other database failures can make tables and entire databases inaccessible. When standard MySQL utilities are unable to address severe corruption, Stellar Repair for MySQL provides a robust approach to repairing databases by working directly with their underlying files.

The key capabilities of Stellar Repair for MySQL include:

Complete InnoDB and MyISAM Repair, enabling repair of corrupted databases and tables using direct parsing of storage engine files. Database Structure Repair and Rebuilding, allowing repair of tables, structural keys, primary keys, views, triggers, table properties, and other critical database components from corrupted databases. Support for MySQL and MariaDB, with compatibility for MySQL Server versions 5.0 to 9.5.0 and MariaDB configurations up to 11.8.3. Repair of Linux-Generated Databases, enabling repair for corruption in databases hosted on Linux distributions, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, and CentOS. Pre-Repair Preview, allowing users to review repaired tables, views, and data properties before saving the repaired database objects. Granular, Selective Repair, enabling users to isolate specific structural components, tables, or fields and work with only the required database elements instead of processing the entire database. Partitioned Table Repair, supporting range, hash, linear, and list partitioning to address corruption affecting partitioned MySQL tables. Batch Processing, allowing multiple MySQL databases to be selected and repaired in a single session, helping simplify database repair in case of multi-database server crashes. Multiple Export Options, allowing repaired database objects to be exported to SQL Script, CSV, HTML, or active live engines. Automated Repair Logs, generating detailed text logs that document repair stages, operation timestamps, identified tables, and repair outcomes.

The software can parse raw database structures and provide a preview without requiring a live MySQL server during the initial analysis. It is built to handle complex database corruption scenarios, and repair database structures to restore access to critical components. The software is available as a free download, allowing users to preview the repair results before upgrading to the full version.

"Database systems hold some of the most valuable information within an organization, making database integrity essential to business continuity. When corruption occurs, having the right tools to address the problem can make a significant difference. With Stellar Repair for MySQL, we continue our focus on developing dependable data care solutions that help organizations respond to critical data challenges with greater confidence," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar.

For users looking for an online option, Stellar also offers Free Online MySQL Database Repair, a web-based solution to repair corrupted MySQL database files without installing desktop software.

About Stellar:

With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery