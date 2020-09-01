Stellar Releases BitRaser®, a Powerful Data Erasure and Diagnostic Tool

METUCHEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, today announced the release of BitRaser®, a simple, powerful data erasure and diagnostic tool which enables users to permanently erase all data from storage devices. The technology guarantees permanent wiping of data from hard drives, SSD, PC, laptop, Mac, Servers & Mobile Devices to secure data privacy at the end of storage device lifecycle.

With identity theft rising as much as 33 percent over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by CRI, BitRaser® hits the market at an opportune time.

"Often, before reselling, returning, or disposing old devices, users attempt to wipe their devices using built-in methods. However, this doesn't completely erase all traces of data, which leaves potentially sensitive data vulnerable," says Sunil Chandna, CEO at Stellar, "BitRaser® mitigates this risk through rigorously tested failsafe media wiping and traceable reporting which completely destroys data, leaving no chance of recoverability."

BitRaser® enables the destruction of data with no physical impacts to the device by overwriting all addressable storage locations and hidden areas on the media using a binary pattern, which secures the media from any type of data leakage threat. BitRaser® provides immutable audit trails through verifiable reports and certificates for failsafe regulatory compliance. The software has been rigorously tested to ensure adherence to up to 27 International industry standards, like NIST and DoD, guaranteeing the complete destruction of data.

For Enterprises, Government and Large IT Asset disposition companies, BitRaser® provides a cloud console that provides flexibility to create users, manage license distribution, and maintain a central repository of all erasure reports and certificates. BitRaser® also enables the configuration and automation of its software, enabling users to customize and automate their erasure process across IT assets, as per international data erasing standards.

BitRaser® is available now in four variants, each tailored to a range of business and personal needs. There is a variant each for drive, server, mobile device and file erasure.

BitRaser® Drive Eraser

Securely erases sensitive and confidential data across both standalone and multiple devices.

Easy-to-use cloud console that manages a range of users, generates licenses for erasure, and generates crucial tamper-free audit trails.

Compliant with global data privacy laws and regulations, including: EU, GDPR, GLB, SOX, HIPAA, ISO27001, and more.

Price: $99.00 for 10-device erasure

Product details: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser.php

BitRaser® Drive Eraser with Admin Console





Enables bulk erasure of storage devices over a network for loose or mounted drives, desktops, laptops, and servers.

Especially suited for large enterprises, IT asset disposition companies, and service providers.

Centrally manage bulk media sanitization across computing and storage devices that mitigates the risk of data leakage while increasing scalability and reducing the total cost of ownership.

Price: Customized Pricing upon request

Product details: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-drive-eraser-with-admin-console.php





BitRaser® Mobile Eraser and Diagnostics

Mobile wiping and diagnostics software for personal /enterprise use across both iOS and Android devices.

Erases and tests mobile devices to guarantee regulatory compliance, safeguard data privacy, and enables users to monetize the residual value of the device when reselling.

Price: $40.00 for wiping 5 mobile devices

Product details: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-mobile-eraser-and-diagnostics.php

BitRaser® File Eraser

Securely erase files, folders, and partitions from PCs, Mac devices, and servers.

Permanently erases internet browsing history, saved login passwords, app system files, and other data stored on laptops, desktops and servers to maintain a high level of privacy and security

Option to schedule and automate erasures periodically.

Price: $29.99

Product details: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-file-eraser.php

For further information, and complete product specifications, visit: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-eraser.php

About Stellar:

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

