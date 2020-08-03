Stellar Releases New Edition of Powerful Photo Recovery Software for Windows and Mac

METUCHEN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, today introduced an updated version of Stellar Photo Recovery Software that enables users to easily restore and recover an unlimited amount of lost or deleted photos, videos, and audio files on both Windows and Mac Operating Systems. Previously known as Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery, the updated version considerably builds on Stellars' initial offering, with additional features including the ability to restore image files from corrupted drives, preview files before recovery, recover photo, video, and audio files from external media, and much more.

"Losing or accidentally deleting photos, videos, or audio can cause a lot of headaches for both professional and private photographers, videographers, and musicians," says Sunil Chandna, CEO at Stellar, "Sometimes during file transfer, review, editing, or formatting, files can be lost, accidentally deleted, or corrupted. Stellar Photo Recovery can save a lot of frustration - not to mention the lost time and precious memories - by enabling users to recover and restore these files in a few easy steps."

The software is capable of retrieving a plethora of photo, video and audio file types, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, RAW, MP4, 3GP, AVI, MPEG, MKV, MTS, DIVX, MOI, VOB, OGG, OGM, 3G2, ASX, MTS, AJP, F4V, VID, TOD, HDMOV, MOV, MQV, M4V, and many, many more. It's also capable of recovering & restoring image, video, and audio files directly from a range of cameras, including DSLR, Mirrorless, Action, VR, and Drone Cameras. Additionally, Stellar Photo Recovery supports all 4K, 8K, and 360 cameras.

Features also include memory card recovery, which enables users to retrieve files from damaged, corrupt, or inaccessible memory cards, SD cards (including mini, micro, SDHC and SDXC), memory sticks, compact flash, CF cards, CFast, smartmedia, multimedia cards, XQD memory cards, eXtreme (XD) picture cards, Eye-Fi WiFi SD cards, P2 cards, and all other flash cards. The software has the ability to retrieve lost videos, photos and audio files from BitLocker encrypted drives, volumes, or partitions; and a comprehensive deep scanning capability that enables users to search for lost multimedia files on the basis of file signature. This means that if an initial scan doesn't reveal the desired files, the user can trigger a Deep Scan to search comprehensively the selected drive or location, enabling a faster and more exhaustive multimedia files data recovery experience.

The Stellar Photo Recovery Software is emerging as the most loved tool among photographers, videographers and musicians thanks to its ability to recover RAW files from any make or model of digital cameras. It is also gaining traction amongst users of Adobe, Lightroom, Photoshop, and other editing tools as it supports recovery of graphics, logos, drawings, and illustrations during post-production photo or video loss.

Users can start recovering photo, video, or audio files using the Stellar Photo Recovery Standard Package for $39.99. For those using the software for work or in other professional endeavors, the Stellar Photo Recovery Professional Package costs $49.99 and enables users to repair corrupt photos and extract thumbnails of severely corrupt photos on top of the standard photo recovery features. A Premium version of the software is also available for $69.99 that in addition to the features in the Professional package - enables users to repair corrupt videos, repair multiple corrupt videos at one time, and supports multiple formats. Each package option includes free tech support for one year from the date of installation.

To access a free trial of Stellar Photo Recovery, or for more information please visit: www.stellarinfo.com/photo-recovery-software.php .

About Stellar:

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

