Stellar® Releases New Version of Repair for Outlook® Software, a Simple & Powerful PST File Recovery Tool

METUCHEN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, today announced the release of Stellar Repair for Outlook, an easy-to-use tool that enables users to parse severely corrupt PST of all sizes and recover mailbox data, including deleted emails with 100 percent precision. This simple, but powerful tool guarantees the recovery of emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, notes, and more, empowering users who are experiencing data loss due to PST file corruption, experiencing issues with Outlook's inbuilt recovery tool, scanpst.exe, or who need to fix Outlook data errors.

"Many people have made the mistake of accidentally deleting an important email, and more often than not, the Outlook® inbuilt recovery tool is not as effective as it could be as it fails to repair large or severely corrupt files, freezing in the middle of the repair process," says Sunil Chandna, CEO Stellar. "That's why we developed this simple and powerful DIY tool, to help users recover lost, deleted, or corrupt Outlook PST files and data, quickly and efficiently, with minimal stress or downtime."

Featuring an easy-to-use interface, the Stellar Repair for Outlook tool recovers Outlook files and data in five simple steps. The process starts when the user launches the software and selects either 'Browse,' if the user is aware of the files' location, or 'Find the PST' file for recovery to find the desired file. Then the user simply has to select 'Repair,' and the software will start the recovery process by scanning the corrupt PST file. Once the scan is complete, the software presents the recoverable files for preview, and the user can select the desired files for recovery. Finally, the user is required to select 'save repaired file', select the 'PST file format' in the pop-up dialogue box, select their destination, then click 'OK' to save their recovered or repaired files.

The email recovery software makes it simple for users to view and select important files for recovery through a tree-like preview of the recoverable mailbox items, while also offering a preview of email body text and any embedded hyperlinks. Additionally, users are empowered to work at their own pace through scan saving capabilities which stores scan results for a PST in a DAT file. This enables users to pause the recovery process, and continue at a more convenient time, removing the need for a repeat scan of the PST.

The Stellar Repair for Outlook tool is compatible with Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, and earlier versions, and is available in three editions; Professional $99 US, which guarantees the repair of PST data with 100 percent precision & has the ability to restore all mailbox items; Technician $249 US, which has the ability to repair, split, and compact PST data, while also having the ability to export this data to the Office 365 suite; and Toolkit $299 US, which offers all the features of both Professional and Technician plus six additional tools, including PST file merging, exporting contacts and the conversion of OST files into PST, while extracting data in multiple file formats, among other features.

The Stellar Repair for Outlook tool is available now. For more information, and for complete product specifications, please visit: https://www.stellarinfo.com/outlook-pst-file-recovery.php

About Stellar:

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

