Stellar® Upgrades World's Best Free Data Recovery Software

METUCHEN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global leader in data care technology, announced the immediate availability of new edition of its flagship 'Stellar Data Recovery' software that allows users to enjoy 1 GB of data recovery absolutely free. The software works on the latest macOS BigSur and is also Windows 11 ready.

Stellar Data Recovery

The new edition brings improved data recovery results from BitLocker and FileVault encrypted volumes, virtual drives, 4K sector drives, and more robust performance to support up to 18 TB capacity drives. Other notable improvements include brand new file preview design that supports more file types, proper dual monitor support, and several user interface enhancements.

The powerful software can quickly recover lost or deleted data from all kinds of internal & external hard drives, SSDs, SD cards, USB jump drives, and other storage devices. It can restore media files, Office documents, emails, and more.

To recover unlimited data, both Windows and Mac users have a choice to upgrade to the Standard Edition. The Professional Edition supports recovery from unbootable system and lost partition. Additionally, the drive health monitor feature proactively checks device health to help users brace against imminent physical device failure. The most advanced Premium Edition is an "all-weather" data recovery solution that includes additional built-in photo and video file repair functionality.

Stellar also offers advanced tools for technicians to recover data from complex RAID servers and virtual machine configuration.

With efficient functional upgrades, refined user interface, and fast speed, Stellar Data Recovery Software aims to enhance the data recovery experience for its customers. "Considering the sea change in the storage hardware landscape and snowballing data loss cases, the software brings relief to individuals and organizations dealing with panic situations. It helps rescue data, lost due to permanent deletion, formatting, corruption, lost partition, system crash, and the like," says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

About Stellar

Established in 1993, Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfil niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments. The company is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Utrecht, Netherlands.

