Stellar's Holiday Special, 6 Software at the Price of One

METUCHEN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar® has announced an incredible Holiday Special Offer on its flagship product — Stellar Data Recovery bundled with five amazing must-have tools to boost user's system.

The power-packed bundle of six products will help to recover lost or deleted data, back up files and folders, optimize performance, and protect data from hackers. Further, photo enthusiasts can enhance and organize their unlimited photos effortlessly.

Holiday Special Offer

Customers can steal this exciting deal at an unbelievable price of $39.95, a huge saving of $190.

"Stellar as a data care specialist is committed to serve its customers with the best solutions. The special value saver deal is the perfect holiday gift for loved ones. The goody box will help users enjoy their computers securely and effectively," says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar, while announcing the special deal.

This Holiday Special pack includes the following essential products:

Data Recovery Software: The award-winning Stellar Data Recovery software is now Windows 11 ready. It recovers accidentally deleted documents, photos, videos, music, and more from corrupted, formatted, raw, and encrypted hard drive, SSD, memory card, SD card, USB, and other storage media. Its user-friendly features make data recovery a seamless task even for a non-technical user. Windows Backup Solution: The smart Windows backup solution, Ashampoo® Backup Pro, can automatically backup PC data on hard drive, USB, flash drive, network drive etc. PC Cleaner: The customizable tune-up PC cleaner, Ashampoo WinOptimizer, boosts system speed and performance. The multi-utility software offers operating system and hardware analysis, file wiper, file recovery, and file encryption. Password Manager: Users can elevate PC security with Steganos® Password Manager. It creates strong passwords and manages them to protect confidential data and sites on Windows PC. Photo Editor: The worthy holiday bundle deal includes an easy-to-use InPixio Photo Editor for Windows. Users can edit, add touch-ups, create photomontages, share photos online, and do a lot more. Photo Tagger: Nero AI Photo Tagger is an AI-powered photos organizer that sorts and arranges pictures archives by identifying content, based on more than 100 categories.

About Stellar

Established in 1993, Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfil niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments. The company is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Utrecht, Netherlands.

