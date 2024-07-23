Steller Launches Birdie: An In-app Travel Assistant That's Actually Useful

Planning a trip to somewhere you've never been before is difficult. Despite the excitement around AI travel planners, adoption rates are low because the information provided lacks the depth and personalization needed for memorable trips. Authentic travel requires a human element. Steller knew they could do it better because of the sheer volume of travel video content their 1.5 million users and creators have uploaded.

"The human narrative is the key to high-level trip planning—you can't leave it out. Birdie is the next revolution in AI trip planning, she sources video recommendations customized to the user, directly from the Steller community, in effect Birdie humanizes AI", said Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller.

Introducing Birdie: Your Personal Travel Assistant

Imagine having a friend who knows someone who has traveled to every place on earth. Birdie is that friend. She knows all the local hotspots, the must-see attractions, and the hidden gems. Birdie's uniqueness stems from her ability to bring a human narrative to AI trip planning, by infusing recommendations with Steller's vast library of UGC video content, including thousands of user-created trip itineraries. She learns your preferences and tailors her recommendations accordingly. Whether you're a foodie, adventure seeker, history buff, or purely seeking relaxation, Birdie curates experiences for your interests.

Key Features of Birdie:

Personalized Recommendations: Birdie learns what you like and provides suggestions that match your travel style. Actionable Information: Add Birdie's recommendations directly to your trip itinerary & map. Video-Enhanced Recommendations: Birdie ties her suggestions to videos from Steller's in-app community, allowing users to preview suggestions. Travel Tips: Got questions? Birdie has answers! From solo and LGBTQ+ travel safety to outfit tips and crowd-beating times. Local Expertise: Birdie sources insights from millions of travel experts, creators and community members, ensuring the best recommendations for any destination.

Why Have Birdie by Steller Help Plan Your Next Trip?

Birdie offers a level of personalization and practicality that other AI trip planners lack. She's a friend, helping you through each stage of travel planning, from dreaming to booking to sharing with friends. Birdie incorporates Steller's millions of pieces of exclusive video recommendations with actionable insights, bringing trust back to travel planning, allowing you to focus on enjoying your journey.

About Steller

Steller , founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., is the market leading travel planning platform that guides travelers from inspiration to planning and booking through the authentic experiences of their favorite creators. Steller's player distributes millions of pieces of bespoke video content round the globe that can be found and booked on the Steller app. Learn more at www.steller.co .

