Steller Unveils Group Trip Planning

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steller , a video-based, travel planning platform that allows travelers to discover, connect and book based on experiences shared by creators, introduced its most requested feature yet: group trip collaboration. The feature transforms how travelers plan group trips by consolidating everything—discovery, communication, organized planning, and booking—into one platform.

Traditional Trip planning involves multiple surfaces and when traveling with others, multiple communication channels. It is difficult to stay organized when communication is spread across text messages, social DMs, email, etc.

Steller launches group trip planning, streamlining discovery, communication, and booking into one collaborative platform. Post this

Steller's new collaboration feature eliminates communication chaos and streamlines trip planning by offering a central group hub for organizing every piece of the process. Travelers can invite others to join their Trip itinerary, keeping communication, discovery, and booking in one place. With Steller's library of more than 30 million pieces of user generated travel content, groups can share videos of activities, dining spots, attractions, add notes, and co-create custom itineraries. Flexible itinerary views—list, map, and video—give everyone a complete picture of the plan to share and edit with their travel companions.

"Collaborative trip planning has been a top request from our community. When we launched Trips by Steller last January, we knew it would resonate, but the response has far exceeded expectations. In a short time, over 50,000 users have planned and booked trips by incorporating their favorite user-generated travel videos into personalized itineraries. For our destination clients , Trips by Steller has seamlessly connected travel influencer marketing to planning and commerce. Steller clients see more than 18% of viewers who engage with their influencer campaigns planning trips to their destination—a result that sets a high bar in the travel industry. Adding collaboration to the mix amplifies that impact, inspiring more people to explore, engage and transact together!" said Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller.

How It Works

Whether it's a getaway for two or a large group adventure, collaboration makes organizing travel plans easy with an all-in-one solution.

Build Your Itinerary Together : Group members can contribute by adding things to do, activities, and notes.

: Group members can contribute by adding things to do, activities, and notes. Stay Organized : Add notes and structure by day, activity, or group to eliminate confusion.

: Add notes and structure by day, activity, or group to eliminate confusion. Flexible Views : View your itinerary as a detailed list, on a map, or through video for a fully customizable planning experience.

: View your itinerary as a detailed list, on a map, or through video for a fully customizable planning experience. Real-Time Updates : Keep track of changes, additions, and edits made by group members.

: Keep track of changes, additions, and edits made by group members. On-the-Go Access: Everyone can access the itinerary on their phone.

Steller continues to lead the charge in innovative travel planning, ensuring that its platform evolves based on user feedback. Collaborative trip planning is the latest step in its mission to evolve travel.

About Steller

Steller , headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., is the market leading travel planning platform that guides travelers from inspiration to planning and booking through authentic experiences of their favorite creators. Steller's patent pending platform distributes millions of pieces of bespoke, worldwide video content that can be found and booked on the Steller app. Learn more at www.steller.co and stellerforbusiness.com.

SOURCE Steller