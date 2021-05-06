Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report that our first quarter net investment income of $0.26 per share covered our dividend of $0.25 per share. Core net investment income was $0.28 per share. Our portfolio at fair value grew to over $714 million, largely due to strong deployment of $93 million during the period. We are seeing a robust pipeline in early 2021 and have already closed $19 million of investments since the end of the first quarter. We also continue to have available capital at favorable terms in which to grow through our SBIC licenses and our issuance of $100 million of institutional bonds at a 4.875% coupon. These bonds are due in March 2026, and the proceeds were used to retire our bonds maturing in 2022 while providing approximately $50 million of new capital for investment."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)















Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended







Q1-21

Q1-20





















Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share





















Net investment income

$5.06 $0.26

$6.24 $0.32





















Core net investment income (1)

5.38 0.28

5.56 0.29





















Net realized gains on investments

0.46 0.02

1.30 0.07





















Loss on debt extinguishment

(0.54) (0.03)

- -





















Total realized income(2)

4.98 0.25

7.54 0.39





















Distributions

(4.87) (0.25)

(6.62) (0.34)





















Net unrealized appreciation















(depreciation) on investments

0.12 0.01

(51.50) (2.65)





















Provision for taxes on net unrealized gains















on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.17) (0.01)

0.03 0.00





















Net increase in net assets resulting















from operations

$4.94 0.25

(43.94) (2.26)





















Weighted average shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,429,480









(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes,

the majority of which are excise taxes. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the

related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However,

core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net

investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net

investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the

financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains (losses) on investments, including

debt extinguishment; both U.S GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





























As of

As of















March 31,

December 31,















2021

2020











Investments at fair value

$714.5

$653.4











Total assets

$747.8

$674.9











Net assets

$273.4

$273.4











Shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,486,003











Net asset value per share

$14.03

$14.03































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended













March 31,

March 31,















2021

2020

































New investments

$93.4

$61.5











Repayments of investments

(33.6)

(31.8)











Net activity

$59.8

$29.7





















































As of

As of















March 31,

December 31,















2021

2020

























Number of portfolio company investments

70

66 Number of debt investments

55

51









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)







Cash

7.7%

7.8% Payment-in-kind ("PIK')

0.1%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.5%

0.5% Total

8.3%

8.3%









Weighted average yield on total investments (4)







Cash

7.3%

7.4% Payment-in-kind ("PIK')

0.1%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

7.8%

7.9%































(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt

investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of

deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of

the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average

annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our

common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield

does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but

weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments,

including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $14.0 million and $15.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $8.9 million and $9.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $1.3 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled $0.1 million and ($0.9) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.3 million and $4.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $5.1 million and $6.2 million, or $0.26 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share; and for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, of $0.1 million and ($51.5) million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains of $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.9 million and ($43.9) million, or $0.25 and ($2.26) per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021 and 2020, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $165.5 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

On January 14, 2021, we issued $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. We used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem our $48.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 and repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $57.1 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $69.0 million, due to the issuance of our 2026 Notes offset by the repayment of our 2022 Notes and net repayments on our Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $27.9 million, primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $46.8 million, due to borrowings under our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.25 per share and $0.34 per share ($4.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.

On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the structured equity of the company.

On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On March 5, 2021, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, a provider of tech-enabled donor targeting and strategic digital fundraising services for non-profit and political organizations. Additionally, we invested $1 million in the equity of the company.

On March 15, 2021, we invested $10.5 million in the first lien term loan of Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC, a provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plants. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 18, 2021, we converted $0.1 million of common equity into preferred equity and invested an additional $0.1 million of preferred equity in Bromford Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company. Additionally, on March 29, 2021 we invested $1.0 million in the second lien term loan of the company.

On March 29, 2021, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of National Trench Safety, LLC for total proceeds of $10.0 million. In addition, we received $0.9 million in full realization of the investment NTS Investors, LP, resulting in a $0.4 million gain.

On March 31, 2021, we invested $4.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Events/Financial Information Subsequent to March 31, 2021

On April 22, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of Skopos Financial, LLC for total proceeds of $14.0 million.

On April 26, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in both the unfunded revolver and delayed draw term loan of an HVAC and plumbing designer, installer, and service provider for new/existing DCs, fulfilment sortation facilities, and warehouses.

On April 28, 2021, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of Unicat Catalyst, LLC, a global formulator and distributor of heterogeneous, consumable catalyst products primarily serving the refinery, petrochemical, and other end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of May 6, 2021 was $186.0 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 6, 2021 was $220.0 million.

SBIC II Subsidiary

On April 13, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the SBIC II subsidiary, bringing total contributed capital to $50.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 19, 2021, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021 as follows:

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share 4/19/2021

4/29/2021

4/30/2021

5/14/2021

$ 0.0833 4/19/2021

5/27/2021

5/28/2021

6/15/2021

$ 0.0833 4/19/2021

6/29/2021

6/30/2021

7/15/2021

$ 0.0833

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















March 31,









2021

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2020 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $719,546,960 and $658,628,966,













respectively) $ 714,464,472

$ 653,424,495

Cash and cash equivalents

30,449,635



18,477,602

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

210,442



215,929

Interest receivable

2,152,217



2,189,448

Other receivables

25,495



25,495

Deferred offering costs

—



90,000

Prepaid expenses

456,315



487,188



Total Assets $ 747,758,576

$ 674,910,157 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 97,765,674

$ 48,307,518

Credit facility payable

163,342,988



171,728,405

SBA-guaranteed debentures

205,285,585



173,167,496

Dividends payable

1,623,187



—

Management fees payable

1,963,861



2,825,322

Income incentive fees payable

122,499



681,660

Capital gains incentive fees payable

604,302



521,021

Interest payable

1,825,427



2,144,085

Unearned revenue

475,222



523,424

Administrative services payable

389,005



391,491

Deferred tax liability

527,394



359,590

Income tax payable

92,726



724,765

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

311,821



174,731



Total Liabilities $ 474,329,691

$ 401,549,508

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 273,428,885

$ 273,360,649 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,486,003 issued and outstanding













for both periods) $ 19,486

$ 19,486

Paid-in capital

276,026,667



276,026,667

Accumulated undistributed deficit

(2,617,268)



(2,685,504)



Net Assets $ 273,428,885

$ 273,360,649



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 747,758,576

$ 674,910,157



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.03

$ 14.03

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





















For the

For the





three three





months ended months ended





March 31, March 31,





2021 2020











INVESTMENT INCOME











Interest income $ 13,512,777

$ 14,849,588

Other income

475,087



411,457



Total Investment Income $ 13,987,864

$ 15,261,045 OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees $ 2,963,861

$ 2,719,054

Valuation fees

128,353



109,833

Administrative services expenses

453,389



466,935

Income incentive fees

—



1,339,637

Capital gains incentive fees (reversal)

83,281



(880,913)

Professional fees

268,965



386,714

Directors' fees

91,500



132,250

Insurance expense

117,507



93,071

Interest expense and other fees

4,323,478



4,292,204

Income tax expense

239,981



196,795

Other general and administrative expenses

256,918



166,003



Total Operating Expenses $ 8,927,233

$ 9,021,583



Net Investment Income $ 5,060,631

$ 6,239,462



Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated















investments $ 462,228

$ 1,296,793



Loss on debt extinguishment $ (539,250)

$ —



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 121,983

$ (51,504,946)



(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized gain















on investments $ (167,804)

$ 28,959



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets















Resulting from Operations $ 4,937,788

$ (43,939,732)



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.26

$ 0.32



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting















from Operations Per Share $ 0.25

$ (2.26)



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

19,486,003



19,429,480



Distributions Per Share $ 0.25

$ 0.34

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

















For the

For the





three three





months ended months ended





March 31, March 31,





2021 2020 Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations











Net investment income $ 5,060,631

$ 6,239,462

Net realized gain on non-controlled,













non-affiliated investments

462,228



1,296,793

Loss on debt extinguishment

(539,250)



—

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on













non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

121,983



(51,504,946)

(Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation













on investments

(167,804)



28,959

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting













from Operations $ 4,937,788

$ (43,939,732) Stockholder Distributions From:











Net investment income $ (4,869,552)

$ (6,619,297) Total Distributions $ (4,869,552)

$ (6,619,297)

Capital Share Transactions











Issuance of common stock $ —

$ 4,930,467

Sales load

—



(5,681)

Offering costs

—



(18,169)

Partial share transactions

—



(96) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From











Capital Share Transactions $ —

$ 4,906,521 Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets $ 68,236

$ (45,652,508) Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 273,360,649

$ 270,571,173 Net Assets at End of Period $ 273,428,885

$ 224,918,665

















































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)















For the

For the



three three



months ended months ended



March 31, March 31,



2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities









Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 4,937,788

$ (43,939,732) Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets









from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(93,290,837)



(61,533,313) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

33,473,269



31,763,595 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(121,983)



51,504,946 Increase in investments due to PIK

(118,329)



(537,284) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(521,051)



(538,019) Deferred tax provision (benefit)

167,804



(28,959) Amortization of loan structure fees

114,583



149,978 Amortization of deferred financing costs

122,460



82,874 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

233,814



171,275 Net realized gain on investments

(455,560)



(1,296,793) Loss on debt extinguishment

539,250



— Changes in other assets and liabilities









(Decrease) increase in interest receivable

37,231



(1,058,214) Decrease in prepaid expenses

30,873



43,923 (Decrease) increase in management fees payable

(861,461)



23,274 Decrease in incentive fees payable

(559,161)



(126,396) Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable

83,281



(880,913) (Decrease) increase in administrative services payable

(2,486)



18,949 Decrease in interest payable

(318,658)



(1,405,298) (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(48,202)



154,391 Decrease in income tax payable

(632,039)



(747,600) Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

137,090



295,218 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (57,052,324)

$ (27,884,098) Cash flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ —

$ 4,794,995 Sales load for commons stock issued

—



(5,681) Offering costs paid for common stock issued

—



(18,169) Stockholder distributions paid

(3,246,365)



(6,445,020) Repayment of Notes Payable

(48,875,000)



— Proceeds from issuance of Notes

100,000,000



— Financing costs from bond issuance

(2,238,553)



— Proceeds from SBA Debentures

33,500,000



— Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures

(1,615,725)



— Borrowings under Credit Facility

113,300,000



74,450,000 Repayments of Credit Facility

(121,800,000)



(26,000,000) Partial Share Redemption

—



(96) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 69,024,357

$ 46,776,029 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 11,972,033

$ 18,891,931 Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period

18,477,602



16,133,315 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 30,449,635

$ 35,025,246 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 4,166,438

$ 5,291,684 Excise tax paid

870,000



940,000 Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

—



135,472 Increase in distribution payable

1,623,187



38,805 Decrease in deferred offering costs for Notes Payable offering

(90,000)



— Gain on conversion of equity investment

6,668



—

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Net investment income $5,060,631

$6,239,462

Capital gains incentive fee $83,281

$(880,913)

Income tax expense $239,981

$196,795 Core net investment income $5,383,893

$5,555,344









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.26

$0.32 Core net investment income per share $0.28

$0.29













Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Net investment income $5,060,631

$6,239,462

Net Realized Gain $462,228

$1,296,793

Loss on debt extinguishment $(539,250)

$- Total Realized Net Investment Income $4,983,609

$7,536,255









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.26

$0.32 Realized net investment income per share $0.25

$0.39











