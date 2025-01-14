STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF CCMP GROWTH ADVISORS' ACQUISITION OF COMBINED CATERERS

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of CCMP Growth Advisors' ("CCMP") acquisition of Combined Caterers (the "Company"), a premium event management and catering services provider.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Combined Caterers provides turnkey event management and catering services for upscale weddings, corporate events, and other social gatherings such as non-profit galas across the Southeast. Since its founding in 1989, the Company has expanded geographically and now operates a portfolio of market-leading local catering brands across three cities: Best Impressions Caterers in Charlotte, NC; Duvall Catering & Events in Charleston, SC; and Rocky Top Catering in Raleigh, NC. The Company is known for exceptional food quality and service and serves its customers across a wide variety of exclusive and third-party venues, which are supported by centralized commissary kitchens in each market that enable the Company to execute events efficiently and consistently.

"We've been impressed with the stellar reputation and growth Combined Caterers has achieved under the leadership of Justin, Melissa and the highly accomplished management team," said Patrick McGrath, Managing Director at CCMP, adding, "We appreciate Stellus' support of the transaction and their ability to provide a flexible financing structure enabling us to expand the Combined Caterers business. We look forward to growing our partnership with Stellus going forward."

Doug Bollermann, Managing Director at Stellus, added, "We are excited to partner with the CCMP and Combined Caterers' teams. The Company is a leader in the Southeast event catering market, which should be further enhanced through CCMP's expertise scaling multi-site consumer businesses and consolidating highly fragmented markets."

