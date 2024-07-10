STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SAID DIFFERENTLY, LLC'S MERGER WITH BRAINVIRE PTE. LTD.

HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Said Differently Consulting, LLC's ("Said Differently") merger with Brainvire Pte. Ltd. ("Brainvire"), a global digital transformation company.

Said Differently is a digital transformation and marketing agency that serves clients with highly flexible, precision-built teams from a global talent network and empowers strategy, creative and technology talent to do their best work. The company offers a range of services including brand strategy, web and app design, campaign creation, and mobile development. Said Differently has designed the industry's "best of all worlds" model that tailors teams for each project, scaling to meet each client's unique and evolving needs. The result is a client-agency relationship built on agility, flexibility, and speed.

Brainvire is a global digital transformation and engineering company. Brainvire began with an expertise in omni-channel and headless commerce and has added CMS, CRM, ERP, Mobile, and AI capabilities. In addition to full stack and bespoke software engineering, Brainvire is a certified partner with Adobe, SalesForce, and Odoo. This broad range of capabilities allows Brainvire to work seamlessly with clients to implement end-to-end digital transformation projects from foundational ERP systems, to personalized, omni-channel commerce experiences.

Geordie Pierson, Partner at Falfurrias Capital Partners, said, "We are excited to partner with Stellus on another transaction as we expand the Said Differently platform into a global alternative to the traditional agency of record model. We believe that the combination of Said Differently and Brainvire will provide clients an end-to-end digital transformation solution to meet the full continuum of B2B and B2C client needs."

Gavin Roseman, Managing Director at Stellus, added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Falfurrias team and look forward to working with the Said Differently and Brainvire teams. We look forward to continuing to support Said Differently as it enters its next phase of growth."

