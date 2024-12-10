STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SK CAPITAL PARTNERS' ACQUISITION OF SPECTRA CONFECTIONARY LTD.

News provided by

Stellus Capital Management, LLC

Dec 10, 2024, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of SK Capital Partners' ("SK Capital") acquisition of Spectra Confectionary ("Spectra" or the "Company"), one of Canada's largest manufacturers of premium decorative toppings and confectionery products, supplying sprinkles, chocolate vermicelli, non-pareils and sugar shapes to North America's largest food distributors, bakeries, and snack food companies.

Headquartered in Toronto, Spectra has established a strong reputation in the industry and is known for its high-quality and innovative confectionery products. The Company differentiates itself with industry-leading customer service, custom formulation and process know-how, leveraging deep expertise in quality, functional performance, and food safety. The Spectra leadership team, including John and Nick Georgas, will continue to drive the Company's day-to-day operations, ensuring a smooth transition and continued focus on delivering high-quality products to its loyal customer base.

"The Georgas family has built a tremendous business with an industry-wide reputation for quality and customer service over Spectra's 30-year history. We are honored they selected SK Capital as their partner in executing the Company's next phase of growth," said Dan Lory, Principal at SK Capital, adding, "We are pleased to partner with Stellus on this exciting opportunity and appreciate their support and flexibility during the financing process."

"Spectra fits right in SK Capital's fairway, and we are thankful for the opportunity to partner with them and the Spectra team," said Adam Pollock, Managing Director at Stellus. "Further, we believe that Spectra's entrenched market position, customer-centric innovation, and favorable demand drivers position it for continued success."

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF HIDDEN HARBOR CAPITAL PARTNERS' ACQUISITION OF NORPLEX MICARTA

STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF HIDDEN HARBOR CAPITAL PARTNERS' ACQUISITION OF NORPLEX MICARTA

Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus"), alongside its affiliates, provided senior debt financing to support the acquisition of Norplex Micarta...
STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF DFW CAPITAL PARTNERS' INVESTMENT IN B&A

STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF DFW CAPITAL PARTNERS' INVESTMENT IN B&A

Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of DFW ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics