STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF TAILWIND CAPITAL'S INVESTMENT IN VALOR FLEET SERVICES

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Tailwind Capital's ("Tailwind") investment in Valor Fleet Services ("Valor" or the "Company"), a Leesburg, Virginia-based provider of light- and heavy-duty vehicle and equipment towing, specialized transport, recovery, storage, and roadside assistance solutions.

Valor is an integrated platform in the towing and road services industry, representing longstanding and trusted brands including Road Runner Wrecker Service, Henry's Wrecker Service, Windsor Towing Service, Al's Towing and Storage, and Aaron's Towing. Valor is a leading player within the Mid-Atlantic region delivering a full suite of roadside services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, commercial enterprises, and individual customers through its centralized digital dispatch and operations centers.

Doug Bollermann, Managing Director at Stellus, said, "Valor provides critical solutions within the towing and road services industry, which are underpinned by its best-in-class leadership team," adding, "We look forward to working alongside Tailwind and Valor management as they execute on their growth thesis and further scale their market leadership."

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC