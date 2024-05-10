Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

HOUSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the first quarter in which we generated $0.49 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $17 million of investments and received $9 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $216 million at fair value. Following the end of the quarter, on April 3, 2024, we declared our 2024 second quarter monthly dividend of $0.50 per share in the aggregate which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares

outstanding)





























Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.55 $0.49

$2.64 $0.48 Net unrealized gain (loss) included in earnings

0.33 0.04

(0.06) (0.01) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized depreciation on investments

0.05 0.01

— — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.93 $0.54

$2.58 $0.47 Distributions

(3.61) (0.50)

(2.31) (0.42) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— 0.01

— (0.01) Net asset value

112.2 $15.26

108.0 $14.68 Weighted average shares outstanding



7,227,206



5,501,765

__________________________ (1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Investments at fair value

$216.3

$208.6 Total assets

$219.0

$211.2 Net assets

$112.2

$108.0 Shares outstanding

7,358,038

7,102,136 Net asset value per share

$15.26

$15.21













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 New investments

$16.6

$17.1 Repayments of investments

(9.4)

(9.9) Net activity

$7.2

$7.2













As of

As of



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Number of portfolio company investments

41

39 Number of debt investments

39

37









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2) Cash

11.7 %

11.8 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

12.4 %

12.5 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (3) Cash

11.1 %

11.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.9 %

11.9 %

_____________________________ (2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.1 million and $3.3 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.6 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive fees of less than $0.1 million and $0.0 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.1 million and $1.7 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.8 million and $0.6 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.2 million and $0.2 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $2.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $3.6 million and $2.6 million, or $0.49 and $0.48 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 7,227,206 and 5,501,765, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $0.3 million and ($0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.9 million and $2.6 million, or $0.54 and $0.47 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 7,227,206 and 5,501,765, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $105.3 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 9, 2024

Morgan Electrical Group

Intermediate Holdings, Inc.*

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 12,854

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

January 12, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider

$ 28,813

Equity Add-On Investment

January 31, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider

$ 12,637

Equity Add-On Investment

March 1, 2024

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation

services

$ 38,984

Unsecured Convertible Bond New Investment

March 11, 2024

Exec Connect Intermediate LLC

Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and

remote peer-to-peer industry insights

$ 1,746,286

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 254,005

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 158,753

Revolver Commitment















$ 77,109

Equity New Investment

March 11, 2024

Titan Meter Bidco Corp.

Provider of liquid metering products and integrated

solutions to the energy infrastructure sector

$ 7,696,671

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 810,176

Revolver Commitment















$ 395,667

Equity New Investment

March 26, 2024

Med Learning Group, LLC

Provider of continuing medical education services

$ 3,636,170

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 990,355

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment ____________________________ * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 8, 2024

Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC*

Provider of plumbing solutions.

$ 6,818,700

Senior Secured – First Lien ____________________________ * Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 10, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

April 1, 2024

FairWave Holdings, LLC

Specialty coffee platform

$ 3,084,350

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,079,522

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 462,652

Revolver Commitment















$ 115,663

Equity New Investment

April 11, 2024

WER Holdings, LLC

Regional provider of commercial landscaping

services

$ 1,099,727

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 544,419

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 163,326

Revolver Commitment















$ 73,300

Equity Add-On Investment

April 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and

plumbing services provider

$ 5,055

Equity New Investment

May 10, 2024

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-

performance advanced materials and assemblies

$ 3,372,885

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 488,117

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment ____________________________ * Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 10, 2024 was $108.3 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 3, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April 2024, May 2024, and June 2024, as follows:





















Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 4/3/2024

4/5/2024

4/30/2024

$ 0.1666 4/3/2024

5/1/2024

5/31/2024

$ 0.1666 4/3/2024

6/1/2024

6/28/2024

$ 0.1666

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since March 31, 2024, the Company sold 414,531 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.26 per share for aggregate proceeds of $6,325,743, which included $24,257 of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Since March 31, 2024, the Company also issued 11,915 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $181,535 under the DRIP.

On May 7, 2024, Stellus Private Credit BDC (the "Company") delivered a capital drawdown notice to its investors relating to the sale of 1,310,616 common shares of beneficial interest (the "Shares") of the Company for an aggregate offering price of $20,000,000. No underwriting discounts or commissions have been or will be paid in connection with the sale of the Shares. The sale of the Shares is expected to close on or about May 21, 2024.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





March 31, 2024









(unaudited)

December 31, 2023 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$213,929,910 and $206,513,758, respectively)

$ 216,314,810

$ 208,574,078 Cash and cash equivalents



297,635



593,685 Interest receivable



1,856,236



1,495,581 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



197,775



126,539 Deferred offering costs



72,876



72,875 Related party receivable



36,625



162,455 Prepaid expenses



132,405



127,019 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



121,176



71,105 Total Assets

$ 219,029,538

$ 211,223,337 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 104,425,625

$ 97,031,517 Dividends payable



—



3,551,068 Unearned revenue



784,484



897,538 Income incentive fee payable



407,007



439,854 Capital gains incentive fee payable



299,574



261,684 Interest payable



348,640



367,093 Administrative services payable



118,005



124,958 Income tax payable



149,085



182,489 Deferred tax liability



121,980



167,865 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



127,817



177,249 Total Liabilities

$ 106,782,217

$ 103,201,315 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 112,247,321

$ 108,022,022 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 7,358,038 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 73,580

$ 71,021 Paid-in capital



108,711,728



104,810,048 Total distributable earnings



3,462,013



3,140,953 Net Assets

$ 112,247,321

$ 108,022,022 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 219,029,538

$ 211,223,337 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.26

$ 15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$ 6,309,381

$ 4,731,952

Other income



109,596



176,069

Total Investment Income

$ 6,418,977

$ 4,908,021

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$ 800,654

$ 601,839

Income incentive fees



598,401



439,666

Capital gains incentive fee



37,891



—

Professional fees



196,911



211,808

Organization costs



—



1,000

Amortization of deferred offering costs



46,728



57,623

Administrative services expenses



121,777



93,760

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000

Insurance expense



20,196



20,084

Valuation fees



27,159



17,659

Interest expense and other fees



2,110,119



1,703,503

Income tax expense



21,589



7,835

Other general and administrative expenses



42,933



43,520

Total Operating Expenses

$ 4,064,358

$ 3,238,297

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (1,197,896)

$ (968,275)

Net Operating Expenses

$ 2,866,462

$ 2,270,022

Net Investment Income

$ 3,552,515

$ 2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 8,442

$ 3,475

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



333,461



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(8,881)



6,220

Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments



45,885



—

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 3,931,422

$ 2,575,668

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.47

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



7,227,206



5,501,765

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.50

$ 0.42



STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



—



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670





























Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

—



—



—



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



—



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,931,422

$ 2,575,668

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(16,534,629)



(17,104,559)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

9,368,480



9,823,196

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(333,461)



72,026

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations

8,881



(6,220)

Increase in investments due to PIK

(159,943)



—

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(140,131)



(106,212)

Deferred tax benefit

(45,885)



—

Amortization of loan structure fees

94,108



156,894

Amortization of deferred offering costs

46,728



57,623

Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable

(360,655)



(230,621)

Increase in other receivable

—



(16,200)

Decrease (increase) in related party receivable

125,830



(49,651)

Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

(71,236)



(198,636)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(5,386)



36,509

Increase in related party payable

—



5,000,000

(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable

(6,953)



74,458

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(18,453)



105,780

(Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable

(32,847)



293,110

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

37,890



—

Decrease in unearned revenue

(113,054)



(4,408)

(Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(33,404)



7,835

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(49,432)



67,928

Net Cash (Used) Provided in Operating Activities $ (4,292,130)

$ 554,520

Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 3,904,239

$ 5,119,454

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(46,729)



(96,872)

Stockholder distributions paid

(7,161,430)



(1,809,533)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

20,400,000



49,500,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(13,100,000)



(54,115,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

—



(182,195)

Short-term loan repayments

—



(6,750,000)

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities $ 3,996,080

$ (8,334,146)

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (296,050)

$ (7,779,626)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

593,685



15,469,823

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 297,635

$ 7,690,197

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 2,034,464

$ 1,440,829

Income and excise tax paid

54,993



—

Increase in deferred offering costs

—



39,249

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

354,239



119,453

(Decrease) increase in dividends payable

(3,551,068)



496,876



