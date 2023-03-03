Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Stellus Private Credit BDC

Mar 03, 2023, 17:29 ET

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our fourth full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made three new investments and two investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $33 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $158 million at fair value. On December 28, 2022, we declared our fourth quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.0%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)











Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$1.88

$0.35

$4.20

$  1.08

Net unrealized loss included in earnings

0.30

0.05

(0.52)

(0.13)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$2.18

$0.41

$3.68

$0.95

Distributions

(3.51)

(0.66)

(4.28)

(1.11)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


0.03

Net asset value

80.3

$14.64

80.3

14.64

Weighted average shares outstanding

5,344,720

3,869,643

(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end. 





PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



($ in millions)










As of

As of


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Investments at fair value

$157.5

Total assets

$174.4

$0.2

Net assets

$80.3

($0.5)

Shares outstanding

5,483,433

Net asset value per share

$14.64

N/A







Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

New investments

$33.3

$168.3

Repayments of investments

(3.5)

(10.5)

Net activity

$29.8

$157.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $8.0 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.7 million, net of $2.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million (net of $0.2 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million, and other expenses totaled $1.3 million.

Net investment income was $4.2 million, or $1.08 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million or $0.95 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $80.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

October 3, 2022

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$

1,278,711

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

November 16, 2022

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC

Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services

$

6,805,027

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

335,499

Equity

New Investment

November 22, 2022

COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC

End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry

$

9,533,636

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

921,585

Revolver commitment








$

544,779

Equity

Add-On Investment

December 8, 2022

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$

4,852,763

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

December 30, 2022

Madison Logic  Holdings, Inc

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$

4,756,819

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

388,726

Revolver commitment

* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

New Investment

January 31, 2023

Red's All Natural, LLC

Premium frozen food manufacturer

$

4,900,742

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

318,998

Equity

Credit Facilities

On February 1, 2023, the Company further amended the Commitment Facility with Signature Bank. The Commitment Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $50.0 million on a committed basis. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

As of March 3, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $42,000,000.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES









December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $158,022,677)

$

157,504,755

$

Cash and cash equivalents

15,469,823

Interest receivable

1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor

165,638

Deferred offering costs

54,394

139,570

Related party receivable

9,620

Prepaid expenses

133,004

93,648

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

26,996

Total Assets

$

174,394,504

$

233,218

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable

$

79,448,134

$

Short-term loan payable

11,250,000

Dividends payable

1,809,533

Due to affiliate



460,085

Unearned revenue

539,634

Income incentive fee payable

328,196

Interest payable

563,241

Administrative services payable

66,064

Trustees' fees payable



42,000

Income tax payable

7,471

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

119,274

263,978

Total Liabilities

$

94,131,547

$

766,063

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets

$

80,262,957

$

(532,845)

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 5,483,433 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)

$

54,834

$

Paid-in capital

80,950,845

Total distributable loss

(742,722)

(532,845)

Net Assets

$

80,262,957

$

(532,845)

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

174,394,504

$

233,218

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.64

$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS









For the

For the period from


year ended

Inception through


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

INVESTMENT INCOME







Interest income

$

7,804,783

$

Other income

152,173

Total Investment Income

$

7,956,956

$

OPERATING EXPENSES







Management fees

$

1,335,054

$

Income incentive fees

686,398

Professional fees

447,045

70,800

Organization costs

90,184

416,553

Amortization of deferred offering costs

240,152

Administrative services expenses

226,489

Trustees' fees

158,000

42,000

Insurance expense

82,045

Valuation fees

5,519

Interest expense and other fees

2,312,701

Income tax expense

7,471

Other general and administrative expenses

120,343

3,492

Total Operating Expenses

$

5,711,401

$

532,845

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$

(1,952,196)

$

Net Operating Expenses

$

3,759,205

$

532,845

Net Investment Income

$

4,197,751

$

(532,845)

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$

1,950

$

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments

(538,883)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

20,961

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

3,681,779

$

(532,845)

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$

1.08

$

N/A

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.95

$

N/A

Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – 
basic and diluted

3,869,643

N/A

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$

1.11

$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

















Common Shares of










Beneficial Interest



Total



Number of 

Par

Paid-in 

distributable



shares

value

capital

loss

Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2020


$


$


$


$

Net investment loss







(532,845)

(532,845)

Balances at December 31, 2021


$


$


$

(532,845)

$

(532,845)

Net investment income







4,197,751

4,197,751

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







1,950

1,950

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments







(538,883)

(538,883)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







20,961

20,961

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments





(388,214)

388,214

Distributions from net investment income







(4,279,870)

(4,279,870)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

5,483,433

54,834

81,339,059



81,393,893

Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$

54,834

$

80,950,845

$

(742,722)

$

80,262,957

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS












For the period


For the

from Inception


year ended

through


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Cash flows from Operating Activities





Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

3,681,779

$

(532,845)

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
operating activities:





Purchases of investments

(168,326,016)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

10,474,408

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

538,883

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations

(20,961)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(198,065)

Amortization of loan structure fees

478,626

Amortization of deferred offering costs

240,152

Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable

(1,030,274)

Increase in deferred offering costs



(139,570)

Increase in related party receivable

(9,620)

Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(165,638)

Increase in prepaid expenses



(39,356)

(93,648)

(Decrease) increase in due to affiliate

(460,085)

460,085

Increase in professional fees payable



263,978

(Decrease) increase in trustees' fees payable

(42,000)

42,000

Increase in administrative services payable

66,064

Increase in interest payable

563,241

Increase in income incentive fees payable

328,196

Increase in unearned revenue

539,634

Increase in income tax payable

7,471

Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(144,704)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(153,518,265)

$

Net Cash Provided from Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

81,393,893

$

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(154,976)

Stockholder distributions paid

(2,470,337)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

124,762,500

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(44,147,500)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(1,645,492)

Short-term loan borrowings

11,250,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

168,988,088

$

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

15,469,823

$

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period



Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

15,469,823

$

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense

$

1,270,834

$

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

43,893

Increase in dividends payable

1,809,533

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

