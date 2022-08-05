Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022
HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our second full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made seven new investments totaling $41 million, bringing the total portfolio to $79 million at fair value. We have continued to stay active since quarter end, growing the portfolio to $99 million over 18 investments today. On August 4, 2022, we declared our first quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.7% based on net asset value at the beginning of the period. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$0.70
$0.23
$0.78
$0.28
Net unrealized depreciation included in earnings
(0.08)
(0.03)
(0.19)
(0.07)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
0.62
0.20
0.59
0.21
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
-
(0.03)
-
(0.05)
Net asset value
55.05
14.93
55.05
14.93
Weighted average shares outstanding
3,092,695
2,790,962
Return on equity (annualized)
4.6 %
2.6 %
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Investments at fair value
$78.6
-
Total assets
$127.0
$0.2
Net assets
$55.1
($0.5)
Shares outstanding
3,688,347
-
Net asset value per share
$14.93
N/A
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
New investments
$41.4
$79.5
Repayments of investments
(0.2)
(0.7)
Net activity
$41.2
$78.8
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.6 million, net of $0.4 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC. For the same period, base management fees totaled $0.3 million (which were waived by the Company's advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $0.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled less than $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.3 million.
Net investment income was $0.7 million, or $0.23 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of 3,092,695.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $0.1 million.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.6 million or $0.20 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of 3,092,695.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $46.5 million and $0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
Recent Portfolio Activity
On April 1, 2022, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.2 million in the revolver of International Designs Group LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.
On April 1, 2022, we invested $6.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.0 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.
On April 4, 2022, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.9 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.
On April 29, 2022, we invested $1.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.9 million in the revolver and $1.0 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.
On May 17, 2022, we invested $8.9 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.6 million in the revolver of AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC, a provider of quality assurance services for automotive OEMs and suppliers.
On May 24, 2022, we invested $6.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed €1.3 million in the revolver and €3.6 million in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, a provider of media monitoring and evaluation services.
On June 6, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.7 million in the revolver of Lightning Intermediate II, LLC, a vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.
On June 24, 2022, we invested an additional $0.5 million in the first lien term loan of BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022
On July 1, 2022, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.5 million in the revolver of Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC, a branded haircare platform. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.
On July 5, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan of Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC, a manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.
On July 12, 2022, we fully funded $3.6 million in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of International Designs Group, LLC for total proceeds of $5.3 million.
On July 29, 2022, we invested $3.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.3 million in the revolver and $3.9 million in the delayed draw term loan of a provider of product testing and consumer insights. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.
On August 2, 2022, we partially funded $2.4 million in the delayed draw term loan and an additional $0.1 million in the equity of Inoapps Bidco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 5, 2022 was $44.4 million.
Distributions Declared
On August 4, 2022, our board of trustees declared a regular distribution for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.21 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 which will be paid on August 15, 2022.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
June 30, 2022
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
78,630,023
$
—
Cash and cash equivalents
47,051,204
—
Interest receivable
488,877
—
Related party receivable
383,465
—
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor
245,356
—
Deferred offering costs
163,546
139,570
Prepaid expenses
48,444
93,648
Other receivables
12,997
—
Total Assets
$
127,023,912
$
233,218
LIABILITIES
Credit Facility payable
$
46,164,986
$
—
Short-term loan payable
25,000,000
—
Due to affiliate
—
460,085
Unearned revenue
365,021
—
Interest payable
92,113
—
Income incentive fee payable
77,677
—
Administrative services payable
64,174
—
Trustees' fees payable
—
42,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
206,871
263,978
Total Liabilities
$
71,970,842
$
766,063
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
55,053,070
$
(532,845)
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
$
36,883
$
—
Paid-in capital
54,963,117
—
Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)
53,070
(532,845)
Net Assets
$
55,053,070
$
(532,845)
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
127,023,912
$
233,218
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.93
$
N/A
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three
For the six
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
1,247,218
$
1,606,229
Other income
30,608
41,351
Total Investment Income
$
1,277,826
$
1,647,580
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
299,076
$
391,365
Interest expense and other fees
277,904
350,671
Professional fees
116,476
225,064
Organization costs
—
90,184
Income incentive fees
77,677
77,677
Amortization of deferred offering costs
62,954
97,831
Administrative services expenses
40,257
108,399
Trustees' fees
40,000
78,000
Other general and administrative expenses
30,392
48,369
Insurance expense
20,495
40,796
Total Operating Expenses
$
965,231
$
1,508,356
Expenses reimbursed/waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(386,500)
$
(636,722)
Net Operating Expenses
$
578,731
$
871,634
Net Investment Income
$
699,095
$
775,946
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
$
(82,562)
$
(190,610)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
$
579
$
579
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
617,112
$
585,915
Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.23
$
0.28
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic
$
0.20
$
0.21
Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
3,092,695
2,790,962
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Accumulated
Number of
Par
Paid-in
undistributed
shares
value
capital
(deficit) surplus
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
(532,845)
$
(532,845)
Net investment income
—
—
—
76,851
76,851
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled,
—
—
—
(108,048)
(108,048)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,333,334
23,333
34,976,667
—
35,000,000
Balances at March 31, 2022
2,333,334
$
23,333
$
34,976,667
$
(564,042)
$
34,435,958
Net investment income
—
—
—
699,095
699,095
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled,
—
—
—
(82,562)
(82,562)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency
—
—
—
579
579
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,355,013
13,550
19,986,450
—
20,000,000
Balances at June 30, 2022
3,688,347
$
36,883
$
54,963,117
$
53,070
$
55,053,070
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the six
months ended
June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
585,915
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(79,461,775)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
690,802
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
190,610
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
(579)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(49,672)
Amortization of loan structure fees
144,559
Amortization of deferred offering costs
97,831
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(488,877)
Increase in other receivable
(12,997)
Increase in receivable from related party
(383,465)
Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
(245,356)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
45,204
Decrease in due to affiliate
(460,085)
Decrease in trustees' fees payable
(42,000)
Increase in administrative services payable
64,174
Increase in interest payable
92,113
Increase in income incentive fees payable
77,677
Increase in unearned revenue
365,612
Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(57,107)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(78,847,416)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
55,000,000
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(121,807)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
59,950,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(13,500,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(429,573)
Short-term loan borrowings
25,000,000
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
125,898,620
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
47,051,204
Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at Beginning of period
—
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
47,051,204
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
113,999
Increase in deferred offering costs
$
23,976
