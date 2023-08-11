Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

News provided by

Stellus Private Credit BDC

11 Aug, 2023, 12:23 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.44 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made five new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $188 million at fair value. On June 27, 2023, we declared our second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.7%."





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$2.68

$0.44

$5.33

$0.92

Net unrealized gain included in earnings

1.83

0.30

1.76

0.30

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.51

$0.75

7.09

1.23

Distributions

(2.72)

(0.45)

(5.03)

(0.87)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

0.01

(0.01)

Net asset value

92.6

$14.98

92.6

$14.98

Weighted average shares outstanding

6,037,036

5,770,879













(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.





PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



($ in millions)










As of

As of


June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Investments at fair value

$188.3

$157.5

Total assets

$190.8

$174.4

Net assets

$92.6

$80.3

Shares outstanding

6,182,924

5,483,433

Net asset value per share

$14.98

$14.64







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

New investments

$24.4

$41.4

Repayments of investments

(2.8)

(12.6)

Net activity

$21.6

$28.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $5.2 million and $10.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $1.9 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.7 million and $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.3 million and $0.6 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.3 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gain incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.2 million, other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.3), respectively.

Net investment income was $2.7 million and $5.3 million, or $0.44 and $0.92 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.8 million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.5 million and $7.1 million, or $0.75 and $1.23 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $50.2 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2023:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

April 14, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$

781,051

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

102,981

Equity

Add-On Investment

April 17, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment
rental company

$

854,937

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

April 28, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC

Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing
services provider

$

2,680,423

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

735,885

Revolver Commitment








$

175,908

Equity

New Investment

May 1, 2023

RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC

Provider of Oracle software implementation services

$

4,173,954

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

683,288

Revolver Commitment








$

193,866

Equity

New Investment

May 22, 2023

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine
industry

$

2,261,138

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

211,919

Revolver Commitment








$

371,545

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

New Investment

June 5, 2023

2X LLC

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-
service

$

2,505,461

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,278,843

Revolver Commitment








$

503,611

Equity

New Investment

June 30, 2023

Craftable Intermediate II Inc

Hospitality focused back-of-house management and
automation software platform

$

4,735,553

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

3,149,231

Revolver Commitment








$

485,218

Equity

Add-On Investment

June 30, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
residential services

$

121,837

Senior Secured – First Lien













*      Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

New Investment

July 7, 2023

Madison Logic, Inc.*

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$

461,351

Equity

New Investment

July 31, 2023

EHI Buyer, Inc

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and 
maintenance services for building management systems

$

2,820,685

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,410,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

3,149,231

Revolver Commitment








$

492,017

Equity

New Investment

August 2, 2023

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils

$

5,915,156

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,609,627

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

2,919,023

Revolver Commitment








$

208,069

Equity

New Investment

August 3, 2023

Morgan Electrical Group
Intermediate Holdings, Inc

Provider of commercial electrical services

$

2,022,258

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,304,682

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

717,227

Revolver Commitment








$

194,900

Equity

New Investment

August 7, 2023

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc

Provider of temporary professional staffing of Medical
Services Professionals, external peer review, consulting
and physician leadership solutions

$

4,783,836

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,679,360

Revolver Commitment








$

264,885

Equity

New Investment

August 8, 2023

Green Intermediateco II, Inc

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and 
associated service provider

$

6,361,759

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,002,253

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

194,512

Equity












*      Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

As of August 11, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $73.8 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2023, the Company sold 73,161 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.1 million, which included less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to Subscription Agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Additionally, on July 31, 2023, the Company called $10.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on August 15, 2023 and result in the issuance of 667,557 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share.

Since June 30, 2023, the Company also issued 11,413 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)



June 30, 2023




(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

ASSETS





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$187,087,867 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$

188,323,515

$

157,504,755

Cash and cash equivalents

750,437

15,469,823

Interest receivable

1,309,349

1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)

139,229

165,638

Deferred offering costs

86,760

54,394

Related party receivable

104,584

9,620

Prepaid expenses

62,416

133,004

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

21,102

26,996

Total Assets

$

190,797,392

$

174,394,504

LIABILITIES





Credit Facilities payable

$

93,979,360

$

79,448,134

Short-term loan payable



11,250,000

Dividends payable

2,720,486

1,809,533

Unearned revenue

607,975

539,634

Income incentive fee payable

359,033

328,196

Capital gains incentive fee payable

124,892

Interest payable

173,329

563,241

Administrative services payable

92,213

66,064

Income tax payable

15,861

7,471

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

127,045

119,274

Total Liabilities

$

98,200,194

$

94,131,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)





Net Assets

$

92,597,198

$

80,262,957

NET ASSETS





Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 6,182,924 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

61,829

$

54,834

Paid-in capital

91,218,919

80,950,845

Total distributable earnings (loss)

1,316,450

(742,722)

Net Assets

$

92,597,198

$

80,262,957

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

190,797,392

$

174,394,504

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.98

$

14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$

5,158,773

$

1,247,218

$

9,890,725

$

1,606,229

Other income

62,484

30,608

238,553

41,351

Total Investment Income

$

5,221,257

$

1,277,826

$

10,129,278

$

1,647,580

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$

666,721

$

299,076

$

1,268,560

$

391,365

Income incentive fees

468,011

77,677

907,677

77,677

Capital gains incentive fee

124,892



124,892

Professional fees

168,703

116,476

380,511

225,064

Organization costs





1,000

90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs

41,106

62,954

98,729

97,831

Administrative services expenses

100,914

40,257

194,674

108,399

Trustees' fees

40,000

40,000

80,000

78,000

Insurance expense

20,307

20,495

40,391

40,796

Valuation fees

615



18,274

Interest expense and other fees

1,822,407

277,904

3,525,910

350,671

Income tax expense

8,855



16,690

Other general and administrative expenses

37,503

30,392

81,023

48,369

Total Operating Expenses

$

3,500,034

$

965,231

$

6,738,331

$

1,508,356

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$

(961,954)

$

(386,500)

$

(1,930,229)

$

(636,722)

Net Operating Expenses

$

2,538,080

$

578,731

$

4,808,102

$

871,634

Net Investment Income

$

2,683,177

$

699,095

$

5,321,176

$

775,946

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$

7,846

$


$

11,321

$

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,819,403

(82,562)

1,747,377

(190,610)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations

(27)

579

6,193

579

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

4,510,399

$

617,112

$

7,086,067

$

585,915

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.44

$

0.23

$

0.92

$

0.28

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.75

$

0.20

$

1.23

$

0.21

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted

6,037,036

3,092,695

5,770,879

2,790,962

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.45

$


$

0.87

$

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)



Common Shares of










Beneficial Interest



Total



Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable



shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021


$


$


$

(532,845)

$

(532,845)

Net investment income







76,851

76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments







(108,048)

(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334

23,333

34,976,667



35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$

23,333

$

34,976,667

$

(564,042)

$

34,435,958

Net investment income







699,095

699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments







(82,562)

(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation







579

579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,355,013

13,550

19,986,450



20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022

3,688,347

$

36,883

$

54,963,117

$

53,070

$

55,053,070















Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$

54,834

$

80,950,845

$

(742,722)

$

80,262,957

Net investment income







2,637,999

2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







3,475

3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(72,026)

(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







6,220

6,220

Distributions from net investment income







(2,306,409)

(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546

3,496

5,115,958



5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$

58,330

$

86,066,803

$

(473,463)

$

85,651,670

Net investment income







2,683,177

2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







7,846

7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







1,819,403

1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(27)

(27)

Distributions from net investment income







(2,720,486)

(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945

3,499

5,152,116



5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$

61,829

$

91,218,919

$

1,316,450

$

92,597,198

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)










Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

7,086,067

$

585,915

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
operating activities:





Purchases of investments

(41,418,778)

(79,461,775)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

12,580,637

690,802

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(1,747,377)

190,610

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations

(6,193)

(579)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(221,155)

(49,672)

Amortization of loan structure fees

298,970

144,559

Amortization of deferred offering costs

98,729

97,831

Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable

(279,075)

(488,877)

Increase in other receivable



(12,997)

Increase in related party receivable

(94,964)

(383,465)

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


26,409

(245,356)

Decrease in prepaid expenses


70,588

45,204

Decrease in due to affiliate



(460,085)

Decrease in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)

Increase in administrative services payable

26,149

64,174

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(389,912)

92,113

Increase in income incentive fees payable

30,837

77,677

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

124,892


Increase in unearned revenue

68,341

365,612

Increase in income tax payable

8,390


Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

7,771

(57,107)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(23,729,674)

$

(78,847,416)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

10,275,069

$

55,000,000

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(131,095)

(121,807)

Stockholder distributions paid

(4,115,942)


Borrowings under Credit Facilities

72,000,000

59,950,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(57,415,000)

(13,500,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(352,744)

(429,573)

Short-term loan repayments

(11,250,000)

25,000,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

9,010,288

$

125,898,620

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(14,719,386)

$

47,051,204

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

15,469,823


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

750,437

$

47,051,204

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense

$

3,616,852

$

113,999

Increase in deferred offering costs

32,366

23,976

Income and excise tax paid

8,300


Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment
Plan

155,615


Increase in dividends payable

910,953


SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

Also from this source

Stellus Private Credit BDC Announces $0.44 Second Quarter 2023 Regular Dividends

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.