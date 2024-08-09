Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.46 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $42 million of investments and received $4 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $254 million at fair value. On June 26, 2024, we declared our 2024 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.50 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%."



























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS























($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.86 $0.46

$2.68 $0.44

$7.42 $0.95

$5.33 $0.92 Net unrealized gain (loss) included in earnings

(0.41) (0.05)

1.83 0.31

(0.09) (0.01)

1.76 0.30 Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

(0.04) —

— —

0.01 —

— — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.41 $0.41

$4.51 $0.75

7.34 0.94

7.09 1.23 Distributions

(4.08) (0.49)

(2.72) (0.45)

(7.69) (0.99)

(5.03) (0.87) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— 0.01

— —

— 0.03

— (0.01) Net asset value

142.6 $15.19

92.6 $14.98

142.6 $15.19

92.6 $14.98 Weighted average shares outstanding



8,310,559



6,037,036



7,768,883



5,770,879

















(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Investments at fair value

$254.2

$208.6 Total assets

$257.3

$211.2 Net assets

$142.6

$108.0 Shares outstanding

9,390,537

7,102,136 Net asset value per share

$15.19

$15.21













Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 New investments

$41.6

$24.4 Repayments of investments

(3.7)

(2.8) Net activity

$37.9

$21.6













As of

As of



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Number of portfolio company investments

49

39 Number of debt investments

47

37









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2) Cash

11.6 %

11.8 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

12.3 %

12.5 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (3) Cash

11.0 %

11.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.7 %

11.9 %

















(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $6.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of less than ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.3 million for both periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.8 million and $0.7 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $3.9 million and $2.7 million, or $0.46 and $0.44 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.4 million and $4.5 million, or $0.41 and $0.75 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $113.0 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

April 1, 2024

FairWave Holdings, LLC

Specialty coffee platform

$ 3,084,350

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,079,522

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 462,652

Revolver Commitment















$ 115,663

Equity New Investment

April 11, 2024

WER Holdings, LLC

Regional provider of commercial landscaping services

$ 1,099,727

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 544,419

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 163,326

Revolver Commitment















$ 73,300

Equity Add-On Investment

April 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 5,055

Equity New Investment

May 10, 2024

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance advanced materials and assemblies

$ 3,372,885

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 488,117

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

May 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 2,527

Equity New Investment

May 24, 2024

Teckrez, LLC

Distributor of tackifier resins and acrylic monomers

$ 1,755,164

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 586,521

Revolver Commitment















$ 36,658

Equity New Investment

May 28, 2024

FiscalNote Boards LLC*

Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights

$ 77,109

Equity New Investment

May 31, 2024

TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings LLC

Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services

$ 4,246,034

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,061,509

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 589,727

Revolver Commitment















$ 442,295

Equity New Investment

June 6, 2024

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy services

$ 5,261,383

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 843,170

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 562,114

Revolver Commitment















$ 333,333

Equity Add-On Investment

June 6, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 1,264

Equity New Investment

June 13, 2024

Said Intermediate, LLC

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 5,818,182

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 909,091

Revolver Commitment















$ 272,727

Equity New Investment

June 24, 2024

AGT Robotique, Inc.

Manufacturer of robotic welding solutions for metal fabrication industry

$ 8,503,125

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,210,120

Revolver Commitment





* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 9, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Credit Facilities

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Facility") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("Stellus SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch ("Deutsche Bank"), as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Advances under the SPV Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR (as defined in the Loan Agreement) plus an applicable margin of 2.50% during the revolving period ending on August 1, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. The Loan Agreement provides for an unused commitment fee, from the effective date of the Loan Agreement through August 1, 2027, of 0.25% per annum on the unused commitments if Stellus SPV's credit facility utilization is greater than or equal to 80%, and otherwise, 0.50% per annum on the unused commitments, and other customary fees. The SPV Facility will mature on August 1, 2030.

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of August 9, 2024 was $63.2 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On June 26, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July 2024, August 2024, and September 2024, as follows:





Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 6/26/2024

7/1/2024

7/31/2024

$ 0.1666 6/26/2024

8/1/2024

8/30/2024

$ 0.1666 6/26/2024

9/2/2024

9/30/2024

$ 0.1666

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2024, the Company sold 104,924 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.19 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.6 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Since June 30, 2024, the Company also issued 8,014 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.1 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





June 30, 2024









(unaudited)

December 31, 2023 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $252,191,163 and $206,513,758, respectively)

$ 254,154,676

$ 208,574,078 Cash and cash equivalents



565,106



593,685 Interest receivable



1,918,469



1,495,581 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



77,042



126,539 Deferred offering costs



105,843



72,875 Related party receivable



113,666



162,455 Prepaid expenses



84,493



127,019 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



121,092



71,105 Total Assets

$ 257,263,779

$ 211,223,337 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 112,219,734

$ 97,031,517 Dividends payable



—



3,551,068 Unearned revenue



801,369



897,538 Income incentive fee payable



445,911



439,854 Capital gains incentive fee payable



291,758



261,684 Interest payable



334,536



367,093 Administrative services payable



131,543



124,958 Income tax payable



51,769



182,489 Deferred tax liability



164,066



167,865 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



190,207



177,249 Total Liabilities

$ 114,630,893

$ 103,201,315 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 142,632,886

$ 108,022,022 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 9,390,537 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 93,905

$ 71,021 Paid-in capital



139,747,341



104,810,048 Total distributable earnings



2,791,640



3,140,953 Net Assets

$ 142,632,886

$ 108,022,022 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 257,263,779

$ 211,223,337 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.19

$ 15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 6,844,595

$ 5,158,773

$ 13,153,976

$ 9,890,725 Other income



86,125



62,484



195,721



238,553 Total Investment Income

$ 6,930,720

$ 5,221,257

$ 13,349,697

$ 10,129,278 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 800,653

$ 666,721

$ 1,601,307

$ 1,268,560 Income incentive fees



642,470



468,011



1,240,871



907,677 Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(7,817)



124,892



30,074



124,892 Professional fees



128,021



168,703



324,932



380,511 Organization costs



—



—



—



1,000 Amortization of deferred offering costs



48,654



41,106



95,382



98,729 Administrative services expenses



122,272



100,914



244,049



194,674 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



80,000 Insurance expense



20,197



20,307



40,393



40,391 Valuation fees



1,559



615



28,718



18,274 Interest expense and other fees



2,278,332



1,822,407



4,388,451



3,525,910 Income tax expense



7,685



8,855



29,274



16,690 Other general and administrative expenses



77,912



37,503



120,845



81,023 Total Operating Expenses

$ 4,159,938

$ 3,500,034

$ 8,224,296

$ 6,738,331 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (1,091,852)

$ (961,954)

$ (2,289,748)

$ (1,930,229) Net Operating Expenses

$ 3,068,086

$ 2,538,080

$ 5,934,548

$ 4,808,102 Net Investment Income

$ 3,862,634

$ 2,683,177

$ 7,415,149

$ 5,321,176 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 6,403

$ 7,846



14,845



11,321 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(417,099)



1,819,403



(83,638)



1,747,377 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



(4,288)



(27)



(13,169)



6,193 (Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on investments



(42,087)



—



3,798



— Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 3,405,563

$ 4,510,399

$ 7,336,985

$ 7,086,067 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.44

$ 0.95

$ 0.92 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.75

$ 0.94

$ 1.23 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



8,310,559



6,037,036



7,768,883



5,770,879 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.45

$ 0.99

$ 0.87

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



—



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,683,177



2,683,177 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



7,846



7,846 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,819,403



1,819,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(27)



(27) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945



3,499



5,152,116



—



5,155,615 Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$ 61,829

$ 91,218,919

$ 1,316,450

$ 92,597,198





























Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

—



—



—



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



—



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,862,634



3,862,634 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



6,403



6,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(417,099)



(417,099) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(4,288)



(4,288) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(42,087)



(42,087) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



—



31,055,938 Balances at June 30, 2024

9,390,537

$ 93,905

$ 139,747,341

$ 2,791,640

$ 142,632,886

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,336,985

$ 7,086,067 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(58,123,495)



(41,418,778) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

13,029,056



12,580,637 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

83,638



(1,747,377) Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations

13,169



(6,193) Increase in investments due to PIK

(333,142)



— Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(299,811)



(221,155) Deferred tax benefit

(3,799)



— Amortization of loan structure fees

188,217



298,970 Amortization of deferred offering costs

95,382



98,729 Changes in other assets and liabilities









Increase in interest receivable

(422,888)



(279,075) Increase in other receivable

(123,392)



— Decrease (increase) in related party receivable

48,789



(94,964) Decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

49,497



26,409 Decrease in prepaid expenses

42,526



70,588 Increase in administrative services payable

6,585



26,149 Decrease in interest payable

(32,557)



(389,912) Increase in income incentive fees payable

6,057



30,837 Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

30,074



124,892 (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(96,169)



68,341 (Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(130,720)



8,390 Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

12,958



7,771 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (38,623,040)

$ (23,729,674) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 34,960,177

$ 10,275,069 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(128,350)



(131,095) Stockholder distributions paid

(11,237,366)



(4,115,942) Borrowings under Credit Facilities

67,100,000



72,000,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities

(52,100,000)



(57,415,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

—



(352,744) Short-term loan repayments

—



(11,250,000) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 38,594,461

$ 9,010,288 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (28,579)

$ (14,719,386) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

593,685



15,469,823 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 565,106

$ 750,437 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 4,232,791

$ 3,616,852 Income and excise tax paid

159,994



8,300 Increase in deferred offering costs

32,968



32,366 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

780,177



155,615 (Decrease) increase in dividends payable

(3,551,068)



910,953

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC