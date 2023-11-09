Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.47 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made six new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $212 million at fair value. On September 27, 2023, we declared our third quarter dividend of $0.46 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 12.2%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$3.08

$0.47

$8.41

$1.39

Net unrealized gain included in earnings

1.05

0.16

2.81

0.47

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.05)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.08

$0.62

11.16

1.85

Distributions

(3.19)

(0.48)

(8.22)

(1.36)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

(0.02)

(0.03)

Net asset value

104.7

$15.10

104.7

$15.10

Weighted average shares outstanding

6,584,179

6,044,958

__________________________________

(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares
outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end. 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



($ in millions)










As of

As of


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Investments at fair value

$211.8

$157.5

Total assets

$214.7

$174.4

Net assets

$104.7

$80.3

Shares outstanding

6,935,054

5,483,433

Net asset value per share

$15.10

$14.64







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

New investments

$27.1

$68.5

Repayments of investments

(4.8)

(17.4)

Net activity

$22.3

$51.1







As of

As of


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Number of portfolio company investments

37

25

Number of debt investments

36

24





Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)



Cash

12.0 %

11.0 %

Fee amortization

0.5 %

0.4 %

Total

12.5 %

11.4 %





Weighted average yield on total investments (3)



Cash

11.5 %

10.7 %

Fee amortization

0.5 %

0.4 %

Total

12.0 %

11.1 %

_________________________

(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other
income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment
yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective
yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be
higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average
annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to
determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing
loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $6.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $3.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $2.0 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.5 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gains incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.3 million, other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.4), respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net investment income was $3.1 million and $8.4 million, or $0.47 and $1.39 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.1 million and $11.2 million, or $0.62 and $1.85 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $60.8 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

July 7, 2023

Madison Logic, Inc.*

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$

461,351

Equity

New Investment

July 31, 2023

EHI Buyer, Inc

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and
maintenance services for building management

systems

$

2,820,685

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,410,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

3,149,231

Revolver Commitment








$

492,017

Equity

New Investment

August 2, 2023

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils

$

5,915,156

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,609,627

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

2,919,023

Revolver Commitment








$

208,069

Equity

New Investment

August 3, 2023

Morgan Electrical Group
Intermediate Holdings, Inc

Provider of commercial electrical services

$

2,022,258

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,304,682

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

717,227

Revolver Commitment








$

194,900

Equity

New Investment

August 7, 2023

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc

Provider of temporary professional staffing of
Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,
consulting and physician leadership solutions

$

4,783,836

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,679,360

Revolver Commitment








$

264,885

Equity

New Investment

August 8, 2023

Green Intermediateco II, Inc

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
associated service provider

$

6,361,759

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,002,253

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

194,512

Equity

___________________________

*

Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

October 11, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
residential services

$

237,583

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

7,582

Equity

Add-On Investment

October 16, 2023

Equine Network, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
services, and hosts competitions for the U.S.
equine industry

$

420,616

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

October 31, 2023

2X LLC*

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-
as-a-service

$

659,771

Senior Secured – First Lien

__________________________

*

Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a revolving credit and security agreement with Signature Bank as subsequently amended (the "Commitment Facility"). On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC and on March 12, 2023, the FDIC created Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Signature Bridge") to take over the operations of Signature Bank. Signature Bridge serviced the Commitment Facility until October 23, 2023.  On October 23, 2023,  Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman Sachs") became the servicer under the Commitment Facility. As of November 9, 2023, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect and is now serviced by Goldman Sachs. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of November 9, 2023 was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $64.2 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2023, the Company also issued 12,050 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)









September 30, 2023




(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

ASSETS





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$209,482,572 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$

211,762,646

$

157,504,755

Cash and cash equivalents

1,089,671

15,469,823

Interest receivable

1,502,820

1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)

82,743

165,638

Deferred offering costs

65,439

54,394

Related party receivable

136,566

9,620

Prepaid expenses

25,423

133,004

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

28,108

26,996

Total Assets

$

214,693,416

$

174,394,504

LIABILITIES





Credit Facilities payable

$

104,722,903

$

79,448,134

Short-term loan payable



11,250,000

Dividends payable

3,190,125

1,809,533

Unearned revenue

864,150

539,634

Income incentive fee payable

353,142

328,196

Capital gains incentive fee payable

224,532

Interest payable

286,594

563,241

Administrative services payable

101,331

66,064

Income tax payable

19,814

7,471

Deferred tax liability

56,622

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

124,552

119,274

Total Liabilities

$

109,943,765

$

94,131,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)





Net Assets

$

104,749,651

$

80,262,957

NET ASSETS





Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 6,935,054 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

69,351

$

54,834

Paid-in capital

102,478,935

80,950,845

Total distributable earnings (loss)

2,201,365

(742,722)

Net Assets

$

104,749,651

$

80,262,957

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

214,693,416

$

174,394,504

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

15.10

$

14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND OPERATIONS (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME











Interest income

$

6,042,784

$

2,583,194

$

15,933,509

$

4,189,423

Other income

96,972

46,509

335,525

87,860

Total Investment Income

$

6,139,756

$

2,629,703

$

16,269,034

$

4,277,283

OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees

$

763,066

$

396,989

$

2,031,626

$

788,354

Income incentive fees

529,714

168,479

1,437,391

246,156

Capital gains incentive fee

99,640



224,532

Professional fees

142,356

92,630

522,867

317,694

Organization costs





1,000

90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs

25,108

67,151

123,837

164,982

Administrative services expenses

103,415

48,843

298,089

157,242

Trustees' fees

40,000

40,000

120,000

118,000

Insurance expense

20,530

20,530

60,921

61,326

Valuation fees

20,572



38,846

Interest expense and other fees

2,312,758

699,425

5,838,668

1,050,096

Income tax expense

3,953



20,643

Other general and administrative expenses

22,386

32,607

103,409

80,976

Total Operating Expenses

$

4,083,498

$

1,566,654

$

10,821,829

$

3,075,010

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by
Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$

(1,022,379)

$

(476,464)

$

(2,952,608)

$

(1,113,186)

Net Operating Expenses

$

3,061,119

$

1,090,190

$

7,869,221

$

1,961,824

Net Investment Income

$

3,078,637

$

1,539,513

$

8,399,813

$

2,315,459

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$

8,599

$

2,146

$

19,920

$

2,146

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,054,344

(522,403)

2,801,721

(713,013)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign
currency translations

(9,918)

(105,040)

(3,725)

(104,461)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on
investments

(56,622)

$


$

(56,622)

$

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations

$

4,075,040

$

914,216

$

11,161,107

$

1,500,131

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and
diluted

$

0.47

$

0.37

$

1.39

$

0.70

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.62

$

0.22

$

1.85

$

0.45

Weighted Average Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and
diluted

6,584,179

4,165,010

6,044,958

3,311,178

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.48

$

0.19

$

1.36

$

0.23

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

















Common Shares of










Beneficial Interest



Total



Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable



shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021


$


$


$

(532,845)

$

(532,845)

Net investment income







76,851

76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(108,048)

(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334

23,333

34,976,667



35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$

23,333

$

34,976,667

$

(564,042)

$

34,435,958

Net investment income







699,095

699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(82,562)

(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation







579

579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,355,013

13,550

19,986,450



20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022

3,688,347

$

36,883

$

54,963,117

$

53,070

$

55,053,070

Net investment income







1,539,513

1,539,513

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







2,146

2,146

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(522,403)

(522,403)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation







(105,040)

(105,040)

Distributions from net investment income







(774,553)

(774,553)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,450,393

14,504

21,339,823



21,354,327

Balances at September 30, 2022

5,138,740

$

51,387

$

76,302,940

$

192,733

$

76,547,060















Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$

54,834

$

80,950,845

$

(742,722)

$

80,262,957

Net investment income







2,637,999

2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







3,475

3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(72,026)

(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







6,220

6,220

Distributions from net investment income







(2,306,409)

(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546

3,496

5,115,958



5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$

58,330

$

86,066,803

$

(473,463)

$

85,651,670

Net investment income







2,683,177

2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







7,846

7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







1,819,403

1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(27)

(27)

Distributions from net investment income







(2,720,486)

(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945

3,499

5,152,116



5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$

61,829

$

91,218,919

$

1,316,450

$

92,597,198

Net investment income







3,078,637

3,078,637

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







8,599

8,599

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







1,054,344

1,054,344

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(9,918)

(9,918)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments









(56,622)

(56,622)

Distributions from net investment income







(3,190,125)

(3,190,125)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

752,130

7,522

11,260,016



11,267,538

Balances at September 30, 2023

6,935,054

$

69,351

$

102,478,935

$

2,201,365

$

104,749,651

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)








Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

11,161,107

$

1,500,131

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Purchases of investments

(68,472,583)

(135,023,930)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

17,370,805

6,925,278

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,801,721)

713,013

Net change in unrealized depreciation foreign currency translations

3,725

104,461

Increase in investments due to PIK

(217)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(359,012)

(114,567)

Deferred tax provision

56,622


Amortization of loan structure fees

442,513

277,541

Amortization of deferred offering costs

123,837

164,982

Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable

(472,546)

(861,191)

Increase in other receivable



(1,246,743)

Increase in related party receivable

(126,946)

(43,105)

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

82,895

(324,831)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

107,581

50,650

Decrease in due to affiliate



(460,085)

Decrease in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)

Increase in administrative services payable

35,267

106,190

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(276,647)

233,971

Increase in income incentive fees payable

24,946

246,156

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

224,532


Increase in unearned revenue

324,516

498,153

Increase in income tax payable

12,343


Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

5,278

(173,855)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(42,533,705)

$

(127,469,781)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

21,542,607

$

76,354,327

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(134,882)

(139,542)

Stockholder distributions paid

(6,836,428)

(774,553)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

96,600,000

90,290,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(71,415,000)

(34,890,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(352,744)

(1,236,457)

Short-term loan (repayments) borrowings

(11,250,000)

9,000,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

28,153,553

$

138,603,775

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(14,380,152)

$

11,133,994

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

15,469,823


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

1,089,671

$

11,133,994

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense

$

5,672,802

$

539,122

Increase in deferred offering costs

11,045

4,328

Income and excise tax paid

8,300


Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

442,606


Increase in dividends payable

1,380,592


SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

